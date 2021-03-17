HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9 pm.

NATION DEL75 COVID-LD CMs PM Need to take quick, decisive steps to stop emerging second peak of coronavirus: PM to CMs New Delhi: Expressing concern over a rise in COVID-19 cases in parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for 'quick and decisive' steps to check the emerging 'second peak' of coronavirus, and stressed the need to seriously follow the 'test, track and treat' approach.

BOM20 MH-2ND LD WAZE Mumbai top cop shunted, NIA says other players in Waze episode Mumbai: Under fire over the handling of the bomb scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai, Maharashtra Government on Wednesday transferred city Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to the low-key Home Guard.

CAL23 WB-MAMATA-MANIFESTO Mamata releases TMC manifesto, promises income for all families, student credit card Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday unveiled a 'development-oriented' manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal, promising an income scheme for all families, a student credit card and constitution of a task force to examine the inclusion of several communities under the OBC category.

DEL81 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY Centre says COVID vaccine wastage in India is 6.5 pc, calls for optimal utilisation of shots New Delhi: The average of COVID-19 vaccine wastage in India is 6.5 per cent, with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh recording 17.6 and 11.6 per cent wastage respectively, the Centre said on Wednesday as it called for optimal utilisation of the jabs.

DEL102 PM-RALLIES PM Modi to address rallies in Bengal, Assam New Delhi: A day before addressing rallies in poll-bound West Bengal and Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that there is a desire for a change in Bengal with the BJP's agenda of good governance striking a chord among the people.

DEL103 PAR-MEA-LD INADEQUATE-FUNDS Funds allocation to MEA inadequate considering India's foreign policy objectives: Par panel New Delhi: The budgetary allocation to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is inadequate, considering the extent and magnitude of India's diplomatic outreach and foreign policy objectives, a parliamentary committee said in a report on Wednesday.

DEL90 BILL-LD KEJRIWAL Kejriwal appeals to Centre to take back bill on powers of Delhi LG New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged the Centre to take back the bill that seeks to define certain roles and powers of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and said the AAP dispensation is ready to even fall at the Modi government's feet for its withdrawal.

CAL24 WB-BJP-WHEELCHAIR RALLY BJP wheelchair rally in city Kolkata: BJP took out a rally in the city on Wednesday with five of its members in wheelchairs apparently mocking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has taken to campaigning that way after being injured in Nandigram.

CAL13 AS-DASS-INTERVIEW Development, security election issues in Assam, not Ajmal or AIUDF: BJP state chief Guwahati: A battery of leaders belonging to the saffron party might have focussed on Badruddin Ajmal and his party AIUDF, allegedly 'out to divide the country', while campaigning in Assam, but the party's state unit chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass has said, development and security are the only two issues for the approaching assembly polls. By Trideep Lahkar DEL59 RSQ-NRC No decision yet on nationwide NRC, govt tells Rajya Sabha New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday said it has not taken any decision on the nationwide roll-out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

LEGAL LGD7 DL-HC-TOOLKIT Toolkit case: HC grants last opportunity to Centre, police to file reply to Disha Ravi's plea New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday granted last opportunity to the Centre and Delhi Police to file their response on a plea by climate activist Disha Ravi for restraining the police from leaking to the media any probe material in relation to the FIR lodged against her in the toolkit case.

FOREIGN FGN31 UK-JOHNSON-MODI-2NDLD CLIMATE Shared climate vision on visit agenda with friend PM Modi: Boris Johnson London: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday hailed his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for his “fantastic leadership” in the global fight against climate change and said the UK and India’s shared vision for a sustainable future will be among the issues on the agenda for talks with the 'friend' during his upcoming visit to New Delhi next month. By Aditi Khanna FGN29 PAK-INDIA-LD KHAN Peace with Pakistan will give India direct access to Central Asia: PM Khan Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said India will be benefitted economically by having peace with his country as it will enable New Delhi to directly access the resource-rich Central Asia region through Pakistani territory. By Sajjad Hussain.

FGN17 UN-HARRIS-LD DEMOCRACY Exclusion of women in decision-making marker of 'flawed democracy': Kamala Harris United Nations: The status of democracy depends fundamentally on the empowerment of women, whose exclusion from decision-making is a marker of a 'flawed democracy', Kamala Harris has said in her first address to the United Nations as the Vice President of the US. By Yoshita Singh PTI IJT