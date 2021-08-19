HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION DEL39 AFGHAN-MEA-ASSISTANCE MEA's Afghan Cell works 24x7; ascertaining assistance sought by stranded Indians New Delhi: A round-the-clock special cell set up by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) following the Taliban takeover of Kabul has been focusing on keeping track of stranded Indians in Afghanistan, ascertaining assistance being sought and advising further course of action.

DEL34 JK-LD SHOT-POLITICIAN Apni Party leader shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Kulgam Srinagar: Terrorists Thursday shot dead a Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party leader in Kulgam, officials said here.

DEL32 AFGHAN-INDEPENDENCE DAY-LD DELHI Spirits run low in Delhi's 'Little Kabul' on Afghanistan's Independence Day New Delhi: For Afghans living in India, August 19 is a milestone day with the community getting together to mark their country’s Independence Day in a foreign land. By Kunal Dutt DEL31 SONIA-OPPN UNITY Pawar, some CMs likely at Sonia Gandhi's meeting for common Oppn strategy against govt New Delhi: Top Opposition leaders including some chief ministers are expected to attend a virtual meeting called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi Friday amid efforts to evolve a common strategy against the NDA government, sources said.

DEL30 DEF-LD CHALLENGES-RAJNATH India's national security challenges becoming complex: Rajnath New Delhi: India's national security challenges are becoming 'complex' in view of rapidly changing geopolitical scenario globally and there is a need to create a capable and self-reliant defense industry besides a strong and modern military, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

CAL16 WB-LD POL REAX - HC ORDER BJP welcomes Cal HC order on CBI probe, TMC hints at moving higher court Kolkata: BJP on Thursday welcomed the Calcutta High Court order directing CBI probe into cases like murder and rape in alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal and hailed it as 'a victory of the Constitution'.

DEL38 BIZ-EXPORTS-AFGHANISTAN Exporters concerned about payments from Afghanistan: FIEO New Delhi: Bilateral trade with Afghanistan has been impacted and Indian exporters are concerned about their payments as banking services and remittances may face restrictions due to the ongoing situation in that country, industry body FIEO said on Thursday.

LEGAL LGD19 SC-BLACKMARKETTING-NSA Can an incident affect public order enough to invoke NSA, asks SC; to examine plea against doctor's detention New Delhi: “Can a single incident affect the public order enough to invoke National Security Act?” the Supreme Court said as it agreed on Thursday to examine a woman's plea against her doctor-husband's detention in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly black marketing anti-COVID Remdesivir injections in Indore.

LGD17 SC-SCHOOL FEES School fees amid pandemic: SC asks MP education dept to compile details of compliance of HC order New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Director of School Education of Madhya Pradesh to compile details regarding compliance of directions given by the state high court last year that schools can recover only tuition fees from students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOREIGN FGN86 UNSC-TERRORISM-JAISHANKAR-CHINA Countries should not place blocks and holds without any reason on requests to designate terrorists: India at UNSC United Nations: In a swipe at China, India told the UN Security Council on Thursday that countries should not place 'blocks and holds' without any reason on requests to designate terrorists, warning that any double standards and distinctions between terrorists would be made only at 'our own peril'.

By Yoshita Singh FGN84 UNSC-TERRORISM-JAISHANKAR Pak-based terror groups LeT, JeM operate with impunity, encouragement: India at UNSC United Nations: Pakistan-based terror groups like LeT and JeM continue to operate with both impunity and encouragement, India told the UN Security Council on Thursday, calling on it not to take a 'selective view' on the scourge of terrorism and to have the courage to call out the 'double speak' of those who extend state hospitality to individuals who have innocents’ blood on their hands. By Yoshita Singh FGN59 PAK-3RDLD EXPLOSION 2 killed, 59 injured in explosion during Muharram procession in Pak Lahore: A powerful explosion ripped through a Muharram procession in central Pakistan's Punjab province on Thursday, killing at least two, including a seven-year-old girl, and wounding 59 people, a senior minister and police officials said. By M Zulqernain SPORTS SPD10 SPO-USHA-COACH-DEATH O M Nambiar, who gave India PT Usha, dies Kozhikode: Renowned athletics coach O.M Nambiar, who nurtured one of India's greatest track and field stars PT Usha, died here on Thursday due to age-related illness. He was 89.

