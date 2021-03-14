Highlights

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION: DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days New Delhi: India on Sunday recorded 25,320 COVID-19 infections, the highest daily rise in 84 days, taking the case tally to 1,13,59,048, according to Union health ministry data.

DEL49 EC-3RD LD MAMATA EC says Mamata's injuries due to security lapses; orders suspension of security in-charge New Delhi: The Election Commission Sunday concurred with its two poll observers that there was no pre-meditated attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram during her poll campaign, and that her injuries were the result of a security lapse. DEL47 BJP-POLLS-LD CANDIDATES Polls: BJP fields Union min, 3 MPs, economist Ashok Lahiri in WB; metroman Sreedharan in Kerala New Delhi: Union Minister Babul Supriyo, former Chief Economic Advisor Ashok Lahiri, Metroman E Sreedharan, film star Kushboo Sundar as well as five sitting MPs were among the BJP's star-studded list of candidates released on Sunday for the upcoming polls in four states.

DEL33 WATER-INDOPAK-INDUS Indus Commissioners of India, Pak to meet in New Delhi on March 23-24 New Delhi: The Indus Commissioners of India and Pakistan will meet here on March 23 and 24 to discuss a host of issues, including Islamabad's concerns about the design of Indian hydropower projects on the Chenab River, a top official said on Sunday. By Prashant Rangnekar CAL43 AS-2ND LD SHAH Cong allying with outfits that wish to divide nation: Shah at rally in Assam Margherita/Nazira: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress for entering into alliances with political parties who are 'out to divide the country', and asserted that the BJP does not practise vote-bank politics.

DEL21 VACCINES-RICHARDS INDIA Sir Vivian Richards thanks PM Modi for providing COVID-19 vaccines to Caribbean nations New Delhi: West Indies cricket legend Sir Vivian Richards and former greats Richie Richardson and Jimmy Adams on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing coronavirus vaccines to the Caribbean region.

BOM22 MH-COURT-NIA-3RDLD WAZE Antilia scare: Cop Sachin Waze gets NIA custody till Mar 25 Mumbai: Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, arrested in the probe into recovery of explosives from a car near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, was on Sunday remanded to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till March 25 by a court here.

DEL43 UP-TIKAIT Farmers’ stir may continue till Dec: Rakesh Tikait Allahabad: The Bhartiya Kisan Union-led farmer agitation against the three central farm laws may continue till December this year, the outfit's national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said here on Sunday.

DEL19 BIZ-RAJAN-LD MONETARY POLICY Drastic changes in monetary policy framework can upset bond market: Rajan New Delhi: As the economy slowly comes out of the pandemic blues, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan on Sunday cautioned that 'drastic changes' in India's monetary policy framework can upset the bond market as the current system has helped in containing inflation and promoting growth.By Bijay Kumar Singh DEL42 NAGA-NSCN-TALKS NSCN-IM asks Centre to resolve Naga issue Kohima: Naga group NSCN-IM on Sunday appealed to the Central government to resolve the decades-long insurgency problem of Nagaland, but made it clear that any solution outside the purview of the 2015 Framework Agreement will not be acceptable to it.

DEL45 CONG-VIRUS-GOVT Cong raises concern over spike in COVID-19 cases, asks govt to scale up vaccination drive New Delhi: Raising concerns over the recent surge in coronavirus cases, the Congress on Sunday demanded that the government speed up the nationwide vaccination campaign and asked what was its strategy to complete the drive within 12 months. LEGAL: LGD1 SC-WRONGFUL PROSECUTION BJP leader moves SC, seeks strict action against fake complainants in criminal cases New Delhi: A BJP leader has moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre for framing guidelines to ensure strict action against fake complainants in criminal cases and for compensating victims of such wrongful prosecutions.

LGD2 DL-HC-PHYSICAL FUNCTIONING Delhi HC to resume physical functioning from Monday New Delhi: After a year, the Delhi High Court will resume from Monday its complete physical functioning, which was restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOREIGN FGN7 QUAD-SUMMIT-OPINION Quad leaders: Committed to free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region Washington: The leaders of the four-nation Quad have reaffirmed that they are striving to ensure that the Indo-Pacific is accessible, dynamic and governed by international law and bedrock principles such as freedom of navigation and peaceful resolution of disputes, and free from coercion, sending a clear message to China which is flexing its muscles in the region and beyond.

FGN11 LANKA-TAMILS-INDIA Indian envoy in Lanka visits Northern and Eastern Provinces; hold talks with Tamil leaders Colombo: India's top diplomat in Colombo held talks with senior Tamil leaders during his visit to the Northern and Eastern Provinces and emphasised that achieving the legitimate aspirations of the minority Tamil community through meaningful devolution within a united Sri Lanka will contribute to peace, inclusive progress and strength of the island nation.