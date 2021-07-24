HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) These are the top stories at 9 pm: OLY73 SPO-OLY-LDALL IND Warrior Princess: Mirabai lifts weight of a nation, puts India on medal table in Day 1 super show Tokyo: Pint-sized weightlifter Mirabai Chanu lifted the spirits of an entire nation with an incredibly composed silver-winning show as India found itself on the Olympics medals table on the very first day of competitions, a feat so remarkable that it more than made up for some disappointments.

OLY55 SPO-OLY-LIFT-MIRABAI-LD REAX President Kovind, PM Modi lead country in congratulating Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Tokyo: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in congratulating Mirabai Chanu, who on Saturday ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games here.

MDS4 TL-COVAXIN-LD BRAZIL Partnership fallout: Brazil suspends Bharat Biotech's Covaxin clinical trials Hyderabad: Brazil has suspended the clinical studies of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin following termination of the company's agreement with its partner there, the South American Country's health regulator said.

NATION DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 39,097 fresh COVID-19 cases, 546 fatalities in a day New Delhi: India's tally of COVID-19 infections rose by 39,097 in a day to reach 3,13,32,159, while 546 more people succumbed to the viral disease during the same period taking the death toll to 4,20,016 on Saturday, according to Union Health Ministry data.

BOM21 MH-LD ALL RAINS Maha: Death toll from landslides, floods rises to 82 as rain fury leaves trail of destruction Mumbai: The death toll from the torrential rains that battered Maharashtra over the last three days and triggered landslides rose to 82 on Saturday including 47 in the coastal Raigad district while at least 59 persons are missing, officials said.

DEL46 NDRF-MH-LD RAINS Maharashtra floods: 34 NDRF teams engaged in rescue operations New Delhi: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has enhanced the number of its teams from 26 to 34 for undertaking rescue operations in the coastal areas of Maharashtra that have been hit by landslides and floods triggered by heavy rainfall.

DEL57 JK-LD BSF-PAK India lodges strong protest with Pak over drone activities in Jammu area Jammu: India on Saturday lodged a strong protest over drone activities by Pakistan in the Jammu area during a sector commander-level meeting between the Border Security Force and the Pakistan Rangers, officials said.

DEL52 JK-3RDLD ENCOUNTER Three militants killed, jawan injured in encounter in J-K's Bandipora district Srinagar: Three unidentified militants were killed while an Army jawan was injured in an encounter in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

DEL44 CISCE-LD RESULTS CISCE results: Girls, boys achieve same percentage in class 10; girls outshine boys in class 12 New Delhi: The CISCE on Saturday announced results for classes 10 and 12, with class 10 girls and boys achieving the same pass percentage of 99.98 per cent.

DEL40 CBI-SEARCH-2NDLD ARMS LICENCE Arms licence case: CBI carries out search at 40 locations in J-K, Delhi Srinagar/New Delhi: The CBI on Saturday conducted searches at 40 locations in Jammu and Kashmir, and in the national capital in connection with cases related to alleged irregularities in the issuance of over 2.78 lakh arms licences to non-residents on forged documents during 2012-16, officials said.

DEL56 DL-UNLOCK-DDMA Delhi Metro, buses at full capacity from Monday; cinemas, theatres to open at 50 pc: DDMA New Delhi: The Delhi Metro and public buses in the city will operate at full seating capacity while cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will open with 50 per cent occupancy from Monday, according to the DDMA's latest unlock guidelines issued on Saturday.

MDS7 KA-YEDIYURAPPA Faced several challenges as CM from day one, says Yediyurappa staring at exit Bengaluru: As he stares at his possible exit, B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said he had to face several challenges from the day he took charge as the Karnataka Chief Minister, but is satisfied that he has made honest efforts to better the lives of the people.

LEGAL LGD5 SC-AGR AGR dues payable by telcos can't be subject matter of any future litigation: SC New Delhi: The Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) related dues payable by telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, cannot be a subject matter of any future litigation, the Supreme Court has said.

BUSINESS DEL23 BIZ-AMBANI-ECONOMY Economic reforms benefited unevenly; wealth creation at bottom of pyramid needed: Mukesh Ambani New Delhi: Three decades of economic reforms in India have benefited citizens unevenly and there is a need for the 'Indian model' of development to focus on creating wealth at the bottom of the pyramid, the richest Indian Mukesh Ambani said exuding confidence that the country can be at par with the US and China by 2047.

FOREIGN FGN12 PEGASUS-ISRAEL-NSO Millions sleep well at night, walk safely on streets due to technologies like Pegasus: NSO Jerusalem: Amidst the raging controversy over its surveillance software Pegasus, Israeli cybersecurity company NSO Group has defended itself by saying that millions of people around the world sleep well at night and walk in the streets safely due to such technologies available with intelligence and law enforcement agencies. By Harinder Mishra FGN11 PAK-AFGHAN-TROOPS Pak deploys regular troops at forward areas along Afghan border as tensions increase: report Islamabad: Pakistan has deployed regular troops at forward positions along the Afghan border due to the fluid security situation in the neighbouring war-torn country in the wake of the withdrawal of American and NATO troops, a media report said on Saturday. By Sajjad Hussain FGN18 UK-LD SHRINGLA Good progress on UK-India roadmap to closer ties: Shringla London: The UK-India dialogue on the roadmap towards accelerated talks on a free trade agreement (FTA), with an interim agreement factored in, is 'going well' and will see 'good progress' in the coming months, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Saturday. PTI HDA HDA