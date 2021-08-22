HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9 pm.

NATION DEL50 AFGHAN-INDIA-LDALL EVACUATION Evacuation from Afghanistan: India brings back 392 people including 2 Afghan lawmaker New Delhi: India on Sunday brought back home 392 people including two Afghan lawmakers in three different flights as part of its mission to evacuate Indians and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing Taliban hostility and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back.

DEL31 UP-KALYAN-5THLD PM PM Modi pays tributes to ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh in Lucknow, says he was symbol of ‘trust’ for people Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes here to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, calling the BJP veteran a capable leader who became a “symbol of trust” for the common people.

DEL44 DEF-LD MALABAR GUAM 4-day Malabar wargame to begin on Thursday off the coast of Guam in Western pacific New Delhi: The Quad countries -- India, the US, Australia and Japan -- will carry out the next edition of the high-voltage Malabar naval exercise from August 26 to 29 off the coast of Guam amid mounting global concerns over China's growing military muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific region.

DEL49 AFGHAN-LD EVACUEES Everything is finished, future uncertain: Evacuees from Afghanistan break down on arrival New Delhi: 'Everything is finished', don't know what the future holds for us'-- these were the words of an Afghan lawmaker and a mother of an infant who burst into tears as soon as they arrived at the Hindon airbase along with over 160 other evacuees from Taliban-besieged Afghanistan on Sunday morning.

DEL42 AFGHAN-ENVOY Afghanistan going through difficult time, intl support will end miseries: Envoy to India New Delhi: Asserting that the 'suffering' of Afghanistan is man-made, the war-torn nation's Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay on Sunday said his country is going through a difficult time, and only good leadership, compassionate attitude and international support to the Afghan people would bring an end to 'miseries'.

DEL28 JK-HURRIYAT Both factions of Hurriyat Conference likely to be banned under UAPA Srinagar: A ban under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act may be imposed on both factions of the secessionist conglomerate Hurriyat Conference which has been spearheading the separatist movement in Jammu and Kashmir for over two decades, officials said. By Sumir Kaul CAL7 MZ-CONSTRUCTION Mizoram says case filed against Assam Police over 'theft' of construction materials Aizawl: The Mizoram government said on Sunday that it has filed a case against personnel of the Assam Police for allegedly 'stealing' construction materials from a project site near the border between the two Northeastern states.

BOM9 MH-RAILWAYS-DANVE Railways suffered Rs 36,000 cr loss during pandemic; goods trains real revenue generators: Danve Jalna: Union minister Raosaheb Danve on Sunday said the Railways has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 36,000 crore during the coronavirus pandemic, and termed goods trains as the real revenue generators for the national transporter.

BOM13 MP-SLOGAN-NSA Pro-Pak slogans: Ten held; NSA invoked against four in Ujjain Ujjain: Police on Sunday invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against four persons out of ten arrested so far for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans during a Muharram event in Ujjain of Madhya Pradesh, a senior police officer said.

BUSINESS DEL23 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-CUT Petrol, diesel prices cut by 20 paise New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were cut by 20 paise per litre each on Sunday - the first reduction in petrol rate in over a month, and the fourth in case of diesel in less than a week.

DEL37 BIZ-FINMIN-LD TAX-PORTAL I-T portal remains unavailable for 2 days, FinMin summons Infy CEO seeking explanation for glitches New Delhi: As the new I-T portal continues to remain unavailable for two consecutive days, the Finance Ministry has 'summoned' Infosys MD & CEO Salil Parekh on Monday to explain to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the reasons for continued glitches even after over two months of launch.

FOREIGN FGN16 VIRUS-PAK-KARTARPUR-LD SIKHS Pakistan to allow fully-vaccinated Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib with strict COVID-19 protocols Islamabad: Pakistan has decided to allow fully-vaccinated Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur from next month with strict COVID-19 protocols, ahead of the 482nd death anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev on September 22, media reports said on Sunday. By Sajjad Hussain FGN17 CHINA-PAK-US-TALIBAN-EXPERTS As China, Pak weigh recognising Taliban, experts warn long-term losses, US ire Beijing: As China, Pakistan mull a joint strategy to push for a global recognition of the Taliban regime in war-torn Afghanistan to further their interests, experts have warned the “all-weather allies” of long-term losses, especially a blowback effect from the US which may turn its ire on Beijing and Islamabad to avenge its Afghan imbroglio. By K J M Varma FGN13 PAK-AFGHAN-FLIGHTS Pakistan temporarily suspends flight operations to Afghanistan Islamabad: Pakistan has temporarily suspended Kabul flight operations and is not evacuating anyone at the moment, according to media reports.

