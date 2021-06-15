HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9 pm: Nation: DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES Daily COVID-19 count in India lowest after 75 days New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 60,471 new coronavirus infections, the lowest after 75 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,95,70,881, while the daily positivity rate declined to 3.45 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

DEL86 VACCINATION-LD DEATH ADVERSE EVENT Risk of death following vaccination negligible compared to known risk of dying due to Covid: Govt New Delhi: A government panel studying Covid vaccine severe adverse effects has confirmed the first death due to anaphylaxis following inoculation, while the Centre on Tuesday said 488 deaths recorded between January 16 and June 7 may not be linked to vaccination and that a detailed causality analysis will be conducted.

DEL78 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY Delta plus variant of COVID-19 is not yet 'variant of concern': Govt New Delhi: The Delta plus variant of Covid is not yet a ‘variant of concern’, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday, noting that its presence has to be assessed and tracked in the country.

DEL83 PM-LD VIVA TECH PM Modi to deliver keynote address at VivaTech New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the fifth edition of 'VivaTech' on Wednesday. DEL79 LD GALWAN India remembers Galwan bravehearts on first anniversary of deadly clashes New Delhi: Glowing tributes were paid to the 'bravehearts of Galwan' on Tuesday as India remembered its army personnel who laid down their lives while thwarting Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh a year ago.

DEL71 LD LJP LJP fight: Chirag Paswan expels 5 rebel MPs; Paras-led faction removes him as party president New Delhi: The two LJP factions headed by Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Kumar Paras moved swiftly on Tuesday to take control of the party as a national executive meeting of the organisation expelled five MPs while the Paras-led group removed Paswan as its president.

DEL64 JK-ACTIVIST-LD CUSTODY Kashmiri political activist arrested for making comments that upset deputy commissioner Ganderbal (J-K): A political activist has been jailed after he told an advisor of the Lt governor that he has hopes from a Kashmiri official like him rather than bureaucrats from outside, remarks which offended the Ganderbal deputy commissioner who is an IAS officer from Uttar Pradesh.

MDS8 TL-COVAXIN-LD PRICING Rs 150 per Covaxin dose to Centre not sustainable in long run:Bharat Biotech Hyderabad: The supply price of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to the Central government at Rs 150 per dose is not sustainable in the long run, the vaccine maker said on Tuesday.

CAL13 WB-LD NORTH BENGAL-DEMAND Demand for separate North Bengal UT by BJP MP, TMC Supremo says will not allow Bengal to be divided Kolkata/Jalpaiguri: A controversial demand for carving out a union territory comprising North Bengal districts out of Bengal, made by two BJP MPs from the region has sparked off a sharp reaction with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stating she would not allow any part of Bengal to 'lose its freedom and be dependant on New Delhi.' Business DEL80 BIZ-TWITTER-COMPLIANCE Twitter appoints interim Chief Compliance Officer for India, to share details with IT ministry soon New Delhi: Twitter on Tuesday said it has appointed an interim Chief Compliance Officer and the details of the official will be shared with the IT Ministry directly soon.

Legal: LGD24 SC-2NDLD ITALIAN MARINES SC closes case against Italian marines for killing 2 fishermen; Rs 10 cr compensation to heirs New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday brought the curtain down on 9-year old criminal proceedings that were initiated in India against two Italian marines accused of killing of two fishermen off the Kerala coast in February 2012, after Rs 10 core in compensation was paid by Italy to the heirs of the deceased and the boat owner.

LGD17 DL-HC-RIOTS-2NDLD BAIL Delhi riots: HC grants bail to 3 students, says State blurred right to protest & terror act line New Delhi: In its anxiety to suppress dissent the State has blurred the line between right to protest and terrorist activity and if such a mindset gains traction, it would be a 'sad day for democracy', the Delhi High Court said on Tuesday while granting bail to three students from JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in a north-east Delhi riots case.

Foreign: FGN41 QATAR-LD JAISHANKAR Jaishankar meets Qatar’s foreign and defence ministers; discusses bilateral cooperation, regional developments Doha: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Qatar’s foreign and defence ministers and discussed bilateral cooperation with them and exchanged views on global regional issues during his second visit to the key Gulf nation in a week. FGN19 CHINA-INDIA-BORDER-BUFFERZONES Retired Chinese military official moots 'buffer zones' along LAC to prevent India-China border conflict Beijing: A retired senior Chinese military official has proposed that China and India should implement the existing confidence building measures and follow up by taking the 'boldest step' of establishing 'buffer zones' in the 'most dangerous areas' along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to prevent the border dispute spilling over into a conflict. By K J M Varma PTI MGA MGA