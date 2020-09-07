HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION DEL82 VIRUS-LD METRO Metro services resume in several cities amid COVID-19 measures; Passengers cautious New Delhi/Chennai/Lucknow: After remaining shut for over five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, metro train services resumed in most of the cities on Monday on a cautious note amid a slew of measures for the safety of passengers and staff.

DEL77 LD ALL KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut gets Y-plus security, thanks Shah and is at centre of political row New Delhi/Mumbai/Shimla: Kangana Ranaut has been given Y-plus category security and will be protected by about 10 armed commandos, the Union Home Ministry announced on Monday, propelling the actor to the centre of a heated political row with Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena and its coalition partners criticising the BJP-led Centre for the decision. DEL71 SUSHANT-NCB-2NDLD RHEA Sushant case: NCB questions Rhea Chakraborty for 8 hours on day Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by the NCB for around 8 hours on Monday, the second consecutive day of her interrogation, in the drugs case linked to the death of her live-in partner and actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

DEL45 PM-LD NEP CONFERENCE We have to show 'maximum flexibility' in implementing NEP: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that 'maximum flexibility' has to be shown in implementing the new National Education Policy (NEP) and all questions about it have to be addressed, as he asserted that it is not a government's but the country's education policy.

DEL69 DL-VIRUS-CASES 2,077 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to over 1.93 lakh, death toll mounts to 4,599 New Delhi: The national capital recorded 2,077 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to over 1.93 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,599, authorities said.

DEL83 RAIL-DFC-LAND Days after Goyal letter, 5 states clear land for dedicated freight corridor New Delhi: Gujarat, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Punjab have expedited land acquisition process for the dedicated freight corridors, days after Railway Minister Piyush Goyal wrote to nine chief ministers, requesting them to clear hurdles in the project.

DEL61 PERSONNEL-DISABLED-EMPLOYEES Centre highlights protections for disabled govt employees seeking voluntary retirement New Delhi: Disabled government employees seeking voluntary retirement due to the hardships faced by them can continue in service with the same pay scale and benefits, the Personnel Ministry said in an order issued on Monday, highlighting the different protections available to them.

DEL76 VIRUS-TESTS Nearly 5 crore COVID-19 tests conducted till date: Health Ministry New Delhi: Nearly five crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date with 7.2 lakh of them carried out in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

DEL74 MONSOON Monsoon 2020 could end in normal to above normal category: IMD New Delhi: This year's monsoon could end in the range of normal to above normal, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday with the government saying that this is expected to benefit agriculture and the overall economy.

BUSINESS DEL66 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee skids 21 paise to end at 73.35 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee slid 21 paise to settle at 73.35 against the US dollar on Monday, tracking subdued equities and stronger greenback against its key rival currencies.

LEGAL LGD12 SC-AMRAPALI SC directs realty firm Mahagun to deposit Rs 240 cr by March for plot sold by Amrapali New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday asked real estate firm Mahagun to deposit Rs 240 crore with the apex court registry by March 31, 2021 for the 40,000 square metre land sold to it by Amrapali Group.

LGD9 SC-BIHAR POLLS Plea in SC seeks postponement of Bihar polls due to COVID-19, flood New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Election Commission to postpone assembly elections scheduled in October and November in Bihar due to COVID-19 pandemic and worsening flood situation.

FOREIGN FGN37 UK-2NDLD ASSANGE Julian Assange in UK court fighting extradition to US London: Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange, who faces charges of computer hacking and espionage in the US, on Monday returned to a UK court to fight his extradition to the US.

