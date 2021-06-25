HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION: DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 51,667 COVID-19 cases, 1,329 deaths in a day New Delhi: A single-day rise of 51,667 COVID-19 infections took India's case tally to 3,01,34,445 while the weekly positivity rate declined to 3 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry data on Friday.

DEL84 MEA-SINOINDIA-TALKS India and China agree to maintain dialogue to resolve LAC standoff in eastern Ladakh New Delhi: India and China on Friday agreed to maintain dialogue and communication to reach a mutually acceptable solution for complete disengagement in all friction points along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in eastern Ladakh to enable progress in the overall bilateral ties.

DEL90 LD FATF-PAK FATF retains Pak in 'grey list'; Asks it to investigate, prosecute UN-designated terrorists like Masood Azhar, Saeed New Delhi: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday retained Pakistan on its 'grey list' for failing to check money laundering, leading to terror financing, and asked Islamabad to investigate and prosecute senior leaders and commanders of UN-designated terror groups, including Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar. DEL13 PM-EMERGENCY ANNIVERSARY Dark days of Emergency can never be forgotten: PM Modi New Delhi: On the 46th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said those 'dark days' can never be forgotten and called for taking a pledge to strengthen India's democratic spirit and live up to the values enshrined in the Constitution.

DEL73 PREZ-LD TRAIN-JOURNEY Prez Kovind embarks on train journey to visit birthplace in UP New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday embarked on a train journey to visit his birthplace in Uttar Pradesh, where he will interact with his old acquaintances from school days and the early days of his social service.

DEL86 LD KARAN SINGH-INTERVIEW PM's meeting with J-K leaders 'positive' step; Centre must restore statehood before assembly polls: Karan Singh New Delhi: Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with top political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir as a 'very positive step', veteran Congress leader and former J&K governor Karan Singh on Friday said statehood must be restored before holding assembly polls there and asserted that such a move would go a long way in helping to 'heal the wounds' of the people.

By Asim Kamal DEL60 ED-MH-2NDLD DESHMUKH ED raids premises of former Maha HM Deshmukh in Nagpur, aides in Mumbai New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at the premises of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in Nagpur and his associates in Mumbai as part of a money laundering probe against the politician on Rs 100 crore bribery charges, officials said.

DEL95 VIRUS-VARIANTS-VACCINE Covishield, Covaxin work against SARS-CoV-2's Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta variants: Govt New Delhi: Vaccines Covishield and Covaxin work against SARS-CoV-2 variants Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta, while effectiveness tests against the Delta Plus variant is ongoing, the government said on Friday. DEL72 ED-MALLYA-BANKS SBI-led consortium gets over Rs 5,800-cr in Mallya loan default case: ED New Delhi: A State Bank of India (SBI)-led consortium that lent loans to fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya on Friday received Rs 5,824.5 crore in its accounts after shares of UBL, earlier attached under the anti-money laundering law, were sold recently, the ED said.

DEL96 CONG-PM-EMERGENCY India under 'Modi-gency' for seven years: Cong New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the 'dark days' of Emergency and called for strengthening the country's democratic spirit, the Congress hit back alleging India is under 'Modi-gency' for seven years where institutions have been undermined and democracy trampled.

BOM14 MH-COVOVAX-POONAWALLA SII manufacturing first batch of Covovax COVID-19 vaccine, says Poonawalla Pune: The first batch of Covovax, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax Inc, is being manufactured at the Serum Institute of India’s Pune facility, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Friday.

DEL97 BIZ-2NDLD TWITTER-PRASAD-ACCOUNT BLOCK Twitter denies access to IT Minister's account for 1 hr; Prasad slams platform's arbitrariness New Delhi: In the first instance of a Union Minister being blocked, Twitter on Friday briefly blocked IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from accessing his account, ratcheting up tensions with the government as it came under renewed attack for not following local laws.

DEL98 DL-OPPOSITION-OXYGEN-AUDIT BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation over 'inflated' oxygen requirement New Delhi: The Delhi units of the BJP and the Congress hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday and demanded his resignation over a Supreme Court-appointed audit panel report that said his government exaggerated its oxygen requirement during the second wave of COVID-19.

LEGAL LGD18 SC-2NDLD NARADA Narada scam: SC annuls HC order refusing to accept replies of Mamata Banerjee, law minister New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday annulled the Calcutta High Court's June 9 order refusing to take on record the affidavits of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Law Minister Moloy Ghatak on their role on the day of arrest of four Trinamool Congress leaders on May 17 by CBI in Narada scam case.

LGD17 SC-OXYGEN-LD DELHI Delhi made exaggerated claims for Oxygen using wrong formula: sub-group to SC New Delhi: The sub-group constituted by the Supreme Court to audit Oxygen consumption in hospitals in national capital during the second wave of COVID-19 said that the Delhi government “exaggerated' the consumption of oxygen and made a claim of 1140 MT, four times higher than the formula for bed capacity requirement of 289 MT.

FOREIGN FGN12 CHINA-TIBET-LD TRAIN China launches first fully-electrified bullet train in Tibet, close to Indian border Beijing: China on Friday operationalised its first fully electrified bullet train in the remote Himalayan region of Tibet, connecting the provincial capital Lhasa and Nyingchi, a strategically located Tibetan border town close to Arunachal Pradesh.

By K J M Varma FGN16 VIRUS-JAPAN-INDIA-AID Japan to provide USD 9.3 million aid to India for building cold chain system to fight COVID-19 Tokyo: Japan on Friday announced that it will provide USD 9.3 million worth cold chain equipment and related assistance to India to help in the country's fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

