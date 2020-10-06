New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) These are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION: DEL91 MEA-JAISHANKAR-2NDLD POMPEO Jaishankar holds talks with Mike Pompeo in Tokyo New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Tokyo, focusing on key bilateral and regional issues and resolving to work together to advance peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe.

DEL18 MIB-JAVADEKAR-LD CINEMA HALLS Cinema halls to reopen Oct 15 onwards with 50pc capacity, one-seat distance: Javadekar New Delhi: After seven months of shut down due to COVID-19, cinema halls will reopen on October 15 with 50 per cent capacity and one-seat distance between the viewers, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said Tuesday.

DEL80 PM-VESTAS PM Modi speaks to Vestas CEO, highlights India’s efforts to harness renewable energy New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Henrik Anderson, president and CEO of Vestas, about a host of issues related to the wind energy sector and highlighted India’s efforts to harness renewable energy in order to build a cleaner future for the coming generations.

DEL53 CINEMAS-REOPEN-CONTENT Theatres get ready to abide by govt SOPs but no new movies – at least for now New Delhi/Mumbai: The government has given its green signal for cinemas to reopen in a new COVID-19 normal defined by rigorous dos and don’ts and theatre owners are getting ready too, but it may be a while before audiences get to see a new movie.

DEL63 MHA-JK-LAWS Centre notifies implementation of 11 central laws in JK, changes made in 10 state acts New Delhi: The Centre has notified two orders specifying that 11 central laws will immediately come into effect in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir while nomenclature of 10 state laws will be changed in view of the change of status of the erstwhile state.

DEL82 FARM-RAJNATH Farmers welcome farm laws during meeting with Rajnath New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reached out to farmers, mostly from protest-hit Punjab and Haryana, and met them at his residence here to discuss about the new farm laws.

DEL60 AP-JAGAN-LD MODI Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan meets Modi, discusses pending state issues New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed issues related to the state, including release of pending funds for Polavaram irrigation project.

DEL66 DL-VIRUS-2NDLD KEJRIWAL Delhi past peak of 2nd COVID-19 wave; situation controlled to 'large extent', says Kejriwal New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the national capital is past the peak of the second wave of coronavirus and the situation has been controlled to a large extent.

DEL38 DL-STUBBLE-LD KEJRIWAL Stubble burning: 'Bio-decomposer' spraying from Oct 11 in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Delhi government will start spraying 'Pusa bio-decomposer' solution from October 11 to prevent stubble burning in non-basmati rice fields in the national capital.

DEL56 PB-RAHUL LD HATHRAS UP CM should have decency to call Hathras incident a tragedy: Rahul Patiala: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday, saying Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should have the decency to call the alleged gang rape and killing of a Dalit woman in Hathras district a tragedy.

DEL81 PB-FARMERS LD RAHUL This is India's fight, not just of farmers, says Rahul attacking Centre over farm laws Francewala (Patiala): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday kept up the attack on the Centre over the new farm laws, saying the fight against these legislations was not of farmers or labourers alone, but it was 'India's fight'.

DEL76 UP-HATHRAS-FIR Ex-BJP MLA, 100 others booked for organising crowd in support of Hathras accused Hathras (UP): An FIR has been registered against former BJP MLA Rajveer Singh Pehelvan and 100 others for a meeting attended by scores of people here defying prohibitory orders. DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES Single-day spike of 61,267 COVID:19 infections, 884 fatalities: Health Ministry New Delhi: The daily spike in coronavirus infections dropped below 65,000 on Tuesday and the total recoveries surpassed 56 lakh improving the recovery rate to 84.70 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.

