HIGHLIGHTS

·4-min read

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION DEL94 VIRUS-PM-LD-COUNCIL PM to chair council of ministers meeting on Friday; COVID situation to be discussed New Delhi: Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Friday to discuss the prevailing situation in the country, sources said.

DEL93 BIZ-LD BHRATBIOTECH-VACCINE-PRICE CUT Bharat Biotech cuts vaccine price for states to Rs 400/dose New Delhi: Bharat Biotech on Thursday announced a cut in the price of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' it plans to sell to the states to Rs 400 per dose from the earlier Rs 600.

DEL95 VIRUS-IAF-LD OXYGEN IAF airlifts 13 empty cryogenic oxygen tankers from Bangkok, Singapore, Dubai New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted 13 empty cryogenic oxygen tankers from Bangkok, Singapore and Dubai to India on Thursday.

DEL96 POL- EXIT POLLS Exit polls project tight race in West Bengal, put ruling BJP ahead in Assam New Delhi: Exit polls on Thursday forecast a tight contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress and the BJP in the high-profile West Bengal assembly polls, while the ruling Left combine was projected to retain power in Kerala and so was the case for the saffron party in Assam.

DEL92 EC-POLLS 76.07 pc recorded in eighth and final phase of Bengal polls New Delhi: A voter turnout of 76.07 per cent was recorded in the eighth and final phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

DEL89 BIZ-FACEBOOK-OVERSIGHT BOARD Oversight Board overturns FB decision to remove post containing insinuations against RSS, PM New Delhi: An independent board set up by Facebook has overturned the social media giant's decision to remove a user's post under its rules on 'Dangerous individuals and Organisations', and urged the social media platform to 'avoid mistakes' that 'silence the voices of religious minorities'.

DEL100 DL-VACCINE-SUPPLY-LD COVISHIELD Delhi govt to procure 67 lakh Covishield doses from SII, 3 lakh shots to be delivered by May 3 New Delhi: The Delhi government will procure 67 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine from Serum Institute of India and the first tranche of three lakh doses will be delivered by May 3, official sources said on Thursday.

DEL88 VIRUS-SHRINGLA-LD INDIA Over 40 countries offered assistance to India to fight COVID-19: Shringla New Delhi: Over 40 countries have committed to provide India urgently-required medical supplies like oxygen-related equipment and critical medicines to help it deal with an unprecedented second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday.

DEL98 HR-FARMERS-TIKAIT Farmer unions ready to discuss agri laws with Centre but it has to be about repealing those: Tikait Chandigarh: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said the farmer unions are ready to discuss the three contentious agri laws with the Centre whenever it wants to resume talks but asserted the discussion would have to be about repealing the legislation.

DEL78 VACCINE-STATES-LD DOSES Centre says over one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states New Delhi: More than 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs and they will receive over 20 lakh more doses within the next 3 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

DEL70 VIRUS-WEF-SURVEY Majority in India support COVID jab certificate for international travel, daily activities: Survey New Delhi/Geneva: Amid a raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of Indians support requiring vaccine certificates for international travel as well as everyday activities such as accessing shops, restaurants and offices, a new survey showed on Thursday.

LEGAL LGD21 VIRUS-SC-GST Plea in SC for GST exemption on COVID-19 related drugs, medical equipment New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking GST exemption for Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, Favipiravir and other COVID-19 related drugs with similar generic constitution as well as medical equipment.

LGD22 DL-HC-VIRUS-OXYGEN-PLANTS Expedite installation of PSA oxygen plants in Delhi: HC to Centre New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the Centre to expedite the installation of the remaining four Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants, out of a total eight, in the national capital in view of the current crisis created by a massive surge in COVID-19 infections.

FOREIGN FGN62 CHINA-INDIA-WANG-LD VIRUS Chinese Foreign Minister promises to do utmost in supporting India's fight against COVID-19 surge Beijing: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday promised to do the utmost in supporting India's fight against the COVID-19 surge and said that anti-pandemic materials produced in China were entering India at a faster pace. By K J M Varma FGN61 US-BIDEN-2NDLDALL ADDRESS US to maintain 'strong' military presence in Indo-Pacific: Biden tells China in maiden address to Congress Washington: Declaring that 'America is rising anew' under his leadership, President Joe Biden has told China that the US will maintain a 'strong' military presence in the Indo-Pacific 'not to start conflict, but to prevent one' as Beijing became more assertive in the strategically vital region. By Lalit K Jha PTI SRY

Latest stories

  • Arundhati Roy calls India Covid crisis a ‘crime against humanity’ and Modi a ‘crisis-generating machine’

    India recorded highest ever number of infections, breaking global records as health system reels

  • ‘I don’t stop crying’: families of Australians caught in India Covid surge plead for repatriation

    Coalition urged to set up additional quarantine facilities as relatives tell of despair at worsening crisis With a stronger quarantine system, Australia could offer more help to those trapped in India | Hassan Vally Relatives wearing protective gear perform final rites for a Covid victim at an open crematorium in Bangalore, southern India. The Australian government is being urged to do more to repatriate its citizens. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images The families of Australians stranded in the subcontinent are urging the Morrison government to establish a quarantine solution that would allow their loved ones to return home en masse when flights from India eventually resume. The prime minister, Scott Morrison, on Tuesday announced a pause on direct flights from India to Australia until at least 15 May – including government repatriation flights due to land at the Howard Springs quarantine facility outside of Darwin. Some 9,000 Australians in India are bracing for a deterioration of the Covid outbreak that saw 350,000 new infections on Monday. Moves by countries including Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia to bar non-citizens from transiting through their airports have essentially closed off any option to leave India. Morrison, asked about the possibility that vulnerable Australians in India could die during the health crisis, said: “That is the nature of a global pandemic – that is why we have been repatriating citizens.” “I don’t see those Australians of Indian heritage as a problem we have to solve, not at all, and I am concerned that’s how some may have been seeing this,” he said. “These are Australians and Australian residents who need our help and we intend to ensure that we are able to restore, particularly the repatriation flights, and that those repatriation flights focus on the most vulnerable.” Morrison did not directly answer whether he was considering setting up additional federal quarantine facilities, but he flagged that Australian cricketers currently in India would not be prioritised to return once flights resumed. Deepa, who lives on Sydney’s north shore, is one of countless Indian Australians overwhelmed by the news coming out of her home country. “Each day I read the news and I don’t stop crying,” Deepa, who did not want her surname published, told Guardian Australia. “It’s so heartbreaking the way they have treated Australians, who went there with the government’s permission, who have been trying to get home since before this current wave. What sort of values system does our government have?” In late February, after her husband Ashish’s father died, he flew to Chandigarh to be with his mother. Ashish planned to help her get his father’s affairs in order and adjust to life without him. Last week, Ashish’s flight home via Singapore was cancelled when that country banned flights for non-citizens arriving from India. And as the $6,000 he spent on that flight ticket had not yet been refunded, his family was struggling to pay for any of the remaining routes home that had not yet been closed off. “We don’t have the money to book another flight and risk a border change forcing it to be cancelled,” Deepa said. Ashish is now buying supplies for his mother so she doesn’t have to go out and risk infection. Deepa believes that, given the rate of infection, it is inevitable he will contract Covid-19 at some point. “I hope and pray that if he does get it his symptoms are mild and he recovers,” she said. Deepa has several younger relatives in Bangalore who have contracted Covid in the current wave and are now being treated for pneumonia. She is desperate for the government to set up a safe quarantine facility to allow for the repatriation of Australians on a mass scale. While her husband has been in India, their landlord has given them an eviction notice for 10 May, and Deepa and her seven-year-old daughter, Aditi, have had to pack up their home without Ashish. “They’ve stopped seeing us as citizens – there are so few options for Australians to return when the flights do resume. But if you’re a cricketer and can afford to charter a flight, do you deserve to be safe more than others? It’s nonsense,” Deepa said. “They’re the government, they have quarantine facilities, they have responsibility to look at rural areas for new solutions. They have to make the system work. “If they want to make sure everyone who comes into quarantine in Australia presents no Covid risk, then why do they even have a quarantine system?” Also in Sydney, Anisa Patel is watching on in despair as the situation in India worsens. She moved to Australia with her husband from Mumbai seven years ago and they run a packaged-meal business. All of their parents and extended family remain in India. “We’re extremely worried for our parents,” she said. “It’s constantly at the back of my mind.” Anisa believes that once the government allows flights to resume, it should expand the quarantine capacity and offer it to all Australians stuck in India. She also thinks there should be quarantine capacity reserved so if Australians need to return to India to visit sick relatives in emergency situations they are able to. “As the situation gets worse, many relatives of Indian Australians will get sick. Many will need to go back, it’s an important part of their life. They should be able to go and have a way to return that doesn’t pose a risk to the community,” she said, suggesting a regional quarantine option.

  • Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 with 11th gen Intel Core processors unveiled

    Both Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 come in a 13-inch and a 15-inch display variant and are powered by 11th gen Intel Core processors.

  • Chadwick Boseman NFT Artist Faces Backlash for 'Profiting Off' Late Actor after Oscar Loss

    NFT artist Andre O'Shea said that he will redesign the NFT artwork after the late actor Chadwick Boseman lost the Best Actor Oscar to Anthony Hopkins.

  • Uttar Pradesh Driver Skips Ramzan Fasts to Perform Last Rites of Orphans

    UP's Faizul is providing free hearse car services to the poor amid the Covid-19 pandemic and also lending a helping hand to conduct the last rites of orphans.

  • ‘Appears as if Centre Wants People to Die’: HC on Remdesivir SOP

    Delhi HC was hearing a plea by a lawyer suffering from COVID, who was able to get only three out of the six doses.

  • Endgame: Bengal gears up for final match of Assembly polls tomorrow

    Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 28 (ANI): West Bengal is gearing up for the final match of the power game as the last phase of the Assembly elections will be held on Thursday.

  • IIT-Bombay Innovates Way to Generate Oxygen, Aims at Solving Current COVID Crisis

    At IIT Bombay, a PSA Nitrogen plant in the Refrigeration and Cryogenics Laboratory was identified for conversion to validate the proof of concept.

  • Maharashtra to have separate vaccination centres for those between 18 to 44 years

    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the state will have separate vaccination centres for those aged between 18-44 years.

  • Early Studies Show Covishield, Covaxin Effective on COVID Variant

    The B1617 variant COVID-19 is most prevalent in Maharashtra and Delhi.

  • Migrant Workers Who Returned to Cities Post Lockdown Earned Five-Times More than Those Who Didn't: Report

    The study said that only 45 per cent of female migrants returned to their urban workplaces.

  • Bharat Biotech Slashes Price of Covaxin to Rs 400 from Rs 600 per Dose for State Govts

    Bharat Biotech's move comes a day after the Serum Institute of India reduced the price of its Covishield vaccine from Rs 400 to Rs 300 per dose for states.

  • NASA Astronaut Successfully Harvests Two Plants in Space, Longest Leafy Greens Ever on ISS

    'Amara' mustard, 'Extra Dwarf' pak choi were grown for 64 days, the longest leafy greens have grown on the ISS.

  • With 25,986 new COVID-19 infections, Delhi's active cases near one lakh

    New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Delhi reported 25,986 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total active cases in the national capital to 99,752, which is the highest so far.

  • Access to medical care limited, leave India: US tells citizens

    As apocalyptic scenes emerge from across India owing to a raging coronavirus wave, the United States has advised its citizens to leave the country as soon as possible. A Level 4 travel advisory, the highest issued by the Department of State, underlined that access to all kinds of medical care has become severely limited in India due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

  • Allu Arjun tests positive for coronavirus

    The actor released an official statement assuring fans that he is doing fine and that he has isolated himself at home.

  • Maharashtra CM to review preparation for Covid vaccination drive for those above 18 years

    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a virtual meeting on Thursday regarding the preparations for the upcoming COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state.

  • US Democratic Senator says he's 'uncomfortable' with mounting cost of Biden's new agenda

    Washington [US], April 29 (ANI): US Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on Wednesday said that he is growing uncomfortable with the mounting cost of President Joe Biden's latest agenda on American jobs and families, with the latest installment expected to cost about USD 1.8 billion.

  • It Appears You Want People to Die: Delhi HC to Centre on 'Changing' Remdesivir Protocol

    The court said this after the central government submitted that under the protocol being followed now only patients on oxygen support were being given Remdesivir.

  • Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Launched in India: Check Price, Specs

    Samsung Galaxy M42 will be available at Rs 21,999 for 6 GB + 128 GB variant and Rs 23,999 for 8 GB + 128 GB variant.