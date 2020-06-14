HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) The following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION DEL78 VIRUS-SHAH-3RDLD DELHI COVID-19 tests to be doubled in Delhi in next two days, committee set up to fix cost of treatment: HM Amit Shah New Delhi: With COVID-19 cases rising alarmingly in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced a slew of measures like doubling of testing in the national capital in the next two days and working out a mechanism to make available 60 per cent of beds in private hospitals at lower rates and fixing the price for coronavirus treatment.

DEL69 INDONEPAL-BORDER-LD EXPERTS Nepalese domestic politics, India's complacency, backing by China drove Nepal to escalate border row: Experts New Delhi: The domestic political rumblings in Nepal, its growing aspirations and assertiveness driven by China's strong economic backing and India's 'complacency' in engaging with it made the landlocked nation take the unprecedented step of escalating its decades-old border row with India to a new high, strategic affairs experts said on Sunday. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan CAL8 BH-SUSHANT-FAMILY Why? The question that haunts Sushant Singh Rajput's paternal home in Patna Patna: A mix of grief and incredulity engulfed the paternal residence of Sushant Singh Rajput after the news came that the 34-year-old actor, a chirpy young man at the pinnacle of his Bollywood career, was found dead at his Mumbai home.

DEL65 VIRUS-REMDESIVIR-LIMITED-DATA Remdesivir, convalescent plasma use based on limited available evidence: Health ministry New Delhi: A day after allowing the use of antiviral drug remdesivir and off-label application of tocilizumab and convalescent plasma in moderate cases of COVID-19, the Union health ministry on Sunday said the 'use of these therapies is based on limited available evidence at present'.

DES30 DL-VIRUS-BEDS 40 hotels, 80 banquet halls to be converted to COVID-19 facilities with 20K more beds New Delhi: The Delhi government has directed district magistrates and other officials concerned to set up nearly 20,000 more beds within a week in the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, an official said.

BOM15 GJ-GADKARI-LD CHINA India does not want land of China or Pakistan but peace: Gadkari Ahmedabad: India is not interested in the land of Pakistan or China but wants peace and amity, Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday.

DEL63 VIRUS-SHAH-DELHI-ALLPARTY Shah to discuss COVID-19 situation with all political parties of Delhi on Monday New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called a meeting of all political parties of Delhi on Monday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital amid a recent spurt in coronavirus cases, an official said. BJP, Congress, AAP and BSP have been invited for the meeting.

LEGAL LGD9 SC-3RDLD JOURNALIST SC restrains HP police from arresting journalist Vinod Dua in sedition case, refuses to stay probe New Delhi: In a relief to senior journalist Vinod Dua, the Supreme Court in a special hearing on Sunday restrained the Himachal Pradesh police from arresting him till 'further orders' in a sedition case filed against him by a local BJP leader over his YouTube show. LGD13 PB-HC-2NDLD POLICE AFRICAN HC rebukes Punjab police for using derogatory term for African national Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has pulled up the Punjab police for using a racist slur while referring to an African national in police documents, noting that the incident brought “shame to India”.

FOREIGN FGN13 NEPAL-MAP Nepal's upper house endorses proposal to consider amendment to update new political map Kathmandu: Nepal Parliament's upper house on Sunday endorsed a proposal to discuss the Constitution amendment bill to update the country’s new political map that includes three strategically key Indian territories, a day after the lower house unanimously voted in favour of the bill.

FGN19 VIRUS-LD CHINA COVID-19 cases in Beijing reach 54 after eight new infections reported Beijing: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Beijing reached 54 after eight new cases were reported on Sunday, all linked to a wholesale food market supplying vegetables and meat to 90 per cent of the city, prompting authorities to go into a 'wartime' mode to stem the spread of the virus in the Chinese capital, officials said.

BUSINESS DEL7 BIZ-PETROL-HIKE Petrol price hiked by 62 paise/litre, diesel by 64 paise; rates up by Rs 4.52 and Rs 4.64 in 8 days New Delhi: Petrol price on Sunday was hiked by a record 62 paise per litre and that of diesel by 64 paise as oil companies for the eighth day in a row adjusted retail rates in line with cost since ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision. PTI RDM RDM