HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) These are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL83 BIZ-CYCLONE-LD DEAD Cyclone Tauktae: 49 dead on sunk barge, search on for 37 missing; more than 600 ONGC staff rescued New Delhi: The death toll on the barge that sank in the Arabian Sea rose to 49 with the recovery of more bodies even as the Navy and the Coast Guard searched for 37 other missing persons since the severe cyclonic storm Tauktae battered the region. DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 2,76,110 COVID-19 cases; daily deaths below 4,000 New Delhi: With 2,76,110 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,57,72,440 while the daily deaths were recorded below 4,000 after four days, taking the toll to 2,87,122, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

DEL75 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY Govt says it aims to ramp up daily testing capacity for COVID to 45 lakh by June-end New Delhi: The government aims to ramp up India's daily testing capacity for COVID-19 to 45 lakh by end of June from the current capacity of 16-20 lakh per day, the Centre said on Thursday as a record 20.55 lakh tests were conducted in a span of 24 hours.

DEL89 VIRUS-BLACK FUNGUS-LD STATES Govt urges states to make black fungus notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act New Delhi: The Union health ministry has urged the states and Union territories to make black fungus or mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, stating that the infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality among COVID-19 patients.

DEL79 VIRUS-IMA-DOCTORS-DEATHS 329 doctors succumbed to Covid-19 during 2nd wave, maximum 80 from Bihar: IMA New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association on Thursday released fresh figures on Covid-related fatalities among doctors, saying 329 of them succumbed to the disease during the ongoing second wave of the pandemic.

DEL90 SINOINDIA-JAISHANKAR India-China ties at crossroads: Jaishankar New Delhi: The relationship between India and China is at a crossroads and its direction depends on whether the neighbouring country adheres to various agreements on maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday referring to the eastern Ladakh standoff.

DEL87 JK-OFFICER-DISMISS J&K police officer Davinder Singh, arrested by NIA in terror case, dismissed from service Jammu: Tainted Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh, who was arrested and subsequently chargesheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a terror case, was on Thursday dismissed from service, an official order said.

DEL88 VIRUS-PSA-LD VENTILATION Aerosols from COVID-19 infected person can travel in air up to 10 metres: Govt New Delhi: Nasal droplets fall within 2 metres from a COVID-19 infected person and the aerosols can travel in air up to 10 metres, the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser said on Thursday, adding that proper ventilation can decrease the risk of transmission. DEL72 SONIA-2NDLD PM Sonia Gandhi writes to PM, seeks free education for kids orphaned during pandemic New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide free education in Navodaya Vidyalayas to children orphaned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DEL66 POL-BJP-TMC Mamata tried to derail PM's meeting with DMs; should rise above politics: BJP New Delhi: The BJP hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, alleging that she tried to derail Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with district magistrates (DMs).

MDS15 KL-VIJAYAN-2ND LD CM Pinarayi Vijayan sworn in as CM of Kerala for 2nd time;20 ministers inducted in Cabinet Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) veteran Pinarayi Vijayan, who led the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to an unprecedented consecutive victory in the April 6 assembly polls, on Thursday took oath as Chief Minister of Kerala for the second time along with 20 ministers. BUSINESS DEL62 BIZ-FM-CCI Take extra care, ensure market processes are not undermined: Sitharaman to CCI New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India should take 'extra care' and ensure that no 'omission or commission' result in undermining of market processes as businesses look for revival after the pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

LEGAL LGD13 DL-HC-VIRUS-OXYGEN-STOCK Don’t take dip in COVID-19 cases lightly, virus could again hit badly: HC warns Centre, Delhi govt New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday warned the authorities that they should not take lightly the dip in COVID-19 cases in the national capital as there is a likelihood that the virus would again raise its ugly head and hit the citizens badly and reminded them about their responsibility to create buffer stock of liquid medical oxygen (LMO).

FOREIGN FGN46: CHINA-BRAHMAPUTRA-HIGHWAY Beijing: China has completed the construction of a strategic highway through the Brahmaputra Canyon, stated to be the world’s deepest, close to the Arunachal Pradesh border ahead of its plan to build a mega-dam over the gorge. By K J M Varma FGN7 UN-MYANMAR-INDIA-REFUGEES United Nations: An estimated 4,000 to 6,000 refugees from Myanmar have sought safety in India, a spokesperson for the UN chief has said, as the world body voiced concern over the rising levels of displacement of people since the military coup in the country in February. By Yoshita Singh PTI MGA MGA