HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION: DEL91 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY India records over 10,000 COVID-19 cases in single day, tally nears 3 lakh New Delhi: For the first time since the coronavirus outbreak, India recorded over 10,000 new cases and 396 fatalities in a single day, even as the Centre on Friday asked the states to pay special attention to the emerging epicentres of COVID-19 and undertake stringent containment measures to check the contagion.

DEL56 INDONEPAL-2NDLD FIRING 1 killed, 2 injured in firing by Nepal police along IB in Bihar; 1 Indian detained Patna/Kathmandu: The Nepalese border guarding force on Friday opened fire on a crowd killing a 22-year-old Indian man and injuring two others following an altercation, sparking tension on the Indo-Nepal Border along Bihar's Sitamarhi district. By Shirish B Pradhan and Neelabh Srivastva DEL89 SINOINDIA-LADAKH-REVIEW Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews situation in eastern Ladakh New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reviewed India's overall military preparedness in eastern Ladakh and several other areas along the Line of Actual Control in Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh even as Chinese and Indian armies held another round of Major General-level talks on the current border standoff, official sources said.

DEL82 VIRUS-LDALL DOCTORS Can't have 'dissatisfied soldiers' in COVID-19 war, says SC on non-payment of salaries to doctors; Pay salary arrears, HC to Delhi govt New Delhi: Taking serious note of instances of non-payment of salary to doctors treating COVID-19 patients the Supreme Court on Friday said the country cannot afford to have 'dissatisfied soldiers' in the war against the pandemic, and asked authorities to go the extra mile to raise funds for them.

DEL97 INDONEPAL-FIRING-DAUGHTER IN LAW Indians meeting Nepalese daughter-in-law behind border skirmish Patna/New Delhi: Meeting his Nepalese daughter-in-law proved costly for 45-year-old Lagan Yadav and others, as their presence was objected to by the border guarding troops of the neighbouring country leading to clashes with villagers, which left one person dead and two injured on Friday.

DEL64 MHA-GUDELINES People's movement from 9 pm-5 am prohibited; buses, trucks can ply on highways: MHA New Delhi: Movement of people will remain prohibited across the country from 9 pm to 5 am during the ongoing 'Unlock 1', but there are no restrictions on plying of buses with passengers and goods trucks on highways, the Centre said on Friday.

DEL92 MHA-FOREIGNERS Govt allows certain categories of foreigners to enter India amid COVID-19 curbs New Delhi: The government on Friday allowed certain categories of foreigners, including Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders, to enter India amid restrictions on entry of people from abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

DEL98 DL-VIRUS DEATHS-JAIN If they are claiming huge death figures, let them send details to Delhi govt: Jain New Delhi: A day after three municipal corporations claimed the COVID-19 death toll in Delhi stood at 2,098, nearly double the figure shared by the city government, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said 'let them send us the details' of those dead.

CAL6 AR-RS-BJP-VICTORY BJP wins Arunachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha seat Itanagar: BJP nominee Nabam Rebia won the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday in the absence of any contestants, an official of the state election office said. MDS22 KA-RAJYA SABHA 'Unanimous election' for Gowda, Kharga & 2 BJP candidates to RS from Karnataka Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and two BJP candidates, who were in the fray, were on Friday declared 'unanimously' elected for four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka.

LEGAL: LGD38 VIRUS-SC-2NDLD PATIENTS SC seeks response of Centre, states on treatment of COVID-19 patients, handling of bodies New Delhi: Taking note of the reports of 'horrific scenes' at Delhi's COVID-19 dedicated LNJP hospital where bodies are being stacked next to coronavirus patients, the Supreme Court said on Friday that it indicated the 'sorry state of affairs' in government hospitals.

LGD39 UP-HC-LALLU-BAIL Allahabad HC to hear bail plea of UP Cong chief on June 16 Lucknow: UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, arrested for allegedly forging documents of buses offered by his party to ferry migrant workers, on Friday failed to get any reprieve from the Allahabad High Court, which will now hear his bail plea on June 16.

