HIGHLIGHTS

·5-min read

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) These are the top stories at 9.00 pm: NATION DEL20 VIRUS-LD CASES Over 3.14 lakh new COVID-19 cases in India, highest-ever single-day spike in any country New Delhi: India registered over 3.14 lakh new coronavirus cases in a day, the highest-ever single-day count recorded in any country, taking the the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,59,30,965.

DEL70 VIRUS-PM-MEETING-OXYGEN PM chairs high-level meet on oxygen supply, availability New Delhi: Chairing a high-level meeting to review oxygen supply across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked top officials to work rapidly on increasing its production, boosting the speed of distribution and using innovative ways to provide oxygen support to health facilities.

DEL76 MHA-LD OXYGEN Govt invokes DM Act to order uninterrupted production, supply of oxygen New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday directed states to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen and its transport along inter-state borders and said the district magistrate and superintendent of police of the district concerned will be held responsible if there is any violation of its order. DEL98 VIRUS-PM-LD MEETING-BENGAL PM Modi calls off West Bengal campaign visit, to address voters virtually on Friday New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be visiting West Bengal on Friday to address poll meetings as he will be chairing high-level meetings here to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation, and will instead address the state voters virtually.

DEL95 CLIMATE-PM Need concrete action at high speed and on large scale to combat climate change: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pitched for concrete action at a 'high speed' and on a large scale to combat climate change, and asserted that India was doing its part to deal with the challenge.

DEL71 DL-VIRUS OXYGEN-2NDLD HOSPITALS Small hospitals in Delhi grapple with limited oxygen supply for COVID-19 patients New Delhi: Several small hospitals in the city struggled to replenish oxygen supply for coronavirus patients on Thursday morning, even as some big healthcare facilities received fresh stock overnight.

DEL36 YECHURY-3RDLD SON-COVID Sitaram Yechury's son dies of COVID-19 in Gurgaon hospital New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s son Ashish died of COVID-19 at a Gurgaon hospital on Thursday morning.

DEL74 DL-VIRUS- 2ND LD KEJRIWAL Making efforts to airlift oxygen from Odisha: Kejriwal New Delhi: The Delhi government is making efforts to airlift its enhanced quota of oxygen supply from Odisha, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, as several city hospitals reported shortage of oxygen amid rising cases of coronavirus.

DEL38 SONIA-PM-LD VACCINE Vaccine policy discriminatory, reverse it: Sonia Gandhi to PM New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the new COVID-19 vaccine policy, terming it as arbitrary and discriminatory and urged him to intervene immediately to reverse it.

DEL85 PRIYANKA-LD INTERVIEW-UP 'Governance failure in UP': Priyanka slams Yogi govt's response to COVID-19 second wave New Delhi: Alleging a governance failure in Uttar Pradesh in the face of the COVID-19 second wave, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said the Yogi Adityanath dispensation long ceased to act as a protector and support system for the people in the state and has increasingly assumed the role of an 'aggressor'. By Asim Kamal DEL81 RAHUL-VIRUS-LD GOVT Give country solution, not hollow speeches: Rahul Gandhi to govt on COVID-19 situation New Delhi: The crisis in the country is not just due to coronavirus but also because of 'anti-people' policies of the central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday, and called for a solution instead of hollow speeches.

DEL75 DEF-NAVY-INDONESIA-LD SUBMARINE Indian Navy joins Indonesia's hunt for missing submarine New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Thursday deployed a deep submergence rescue vessel to support the Indonesian Navy's hunt for an attack submarine that went missing with 53 people on board.

DEL82 VIRUS-BENGAL-VARIANT Second coronavirus lineage found in India with immune escape mutation, scientists say New Delhi: A new lineage of the SARS-CoV-2 virus linked with high infectivity and immune escape mutation has been identified in India, but there is no evidence yet that it is driving the Covid surge either in the country or in West Bengal where it was located first, say scientists.

DEL103 EC-POLLS West Bengal assembly polls 6th phase: Over 79 pc voter turnout recorded till 5 pm New Delhi: The sixth phase of the West Bengal assembly election held on Thursday for 43 seats recorded a voter turnout of 79.09 per cent till 5 pm, the Election Commission (EC) said.

LEGAL LGD31 DL-HC-VIRUS-4THLD OXYGEN COVID-19 situation in Delhi precarious; Centre to ensure oxygen supply to hospitals: HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday observed that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital has turned “precarious” with many hospitals running out of oxygen and directed the Centre to ensure the gas is supplied to the city as per the planned allocation and without any hindrances.

FOREIGN FGN34 VIRUS-UAE-INDIA-LD TRAVEL UAE bans travel from India due to worsening COVID situation from Sunday Dubai: The UAE has banned travel from India for 10 days from Sunday due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country. PTI KJ

Latest stories

  • Karnataka: Night Curfew Extended, Weekend Restrictions Imposed; Here's a List of What's Allowed and What's Not

    Karnataka witnessed highest single-day spike of 21,794 COVID-19 cases and 149 related fatalities on Tuesday.

  • New Covid Cluster in Singapore Linked to Imported Case; Patient May Have been 'Reinfected in India'

    The cluster was identified through epidemiological investigations into a case where a 41-year-old accountant was confirmed to have the disease on April 16.

  • Meet IIT alumnus Dr J (Bob) Balaram, the man who helped design NASA's Ingenuity helicopter

    Balaram had said if the Mars helicopter was successful, it would open up a whole new dimension of exploring Mars.

  • Watch: India’s Battle Against COVID-19 in Under 6 Minutes

    Five stages of India’s COVID-19 grief.

  • Pfizer Offers Not-for-profit Priced Covid Vaccines to India, Will Supply Jabs through Govt Contracts

    Pfizer said during the pandemic phase it will supply the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 mRNA vaccine only through government contracts.

  • Mumbai Man Who Sold His SUV to Buy Oxygen Cylinders Now Runs Helpline For Covid-19 Patients

    Malad's Shahnawaz Sheikh sold his prized Rs 22 lakh Ford Endeavour to raise money to buy oxygen cylinders. He was able to procure 160 of them and started working to help people.

  • Vaccination Works Incredibly Well, Data Show in Boost to India's Fight Against Covid-19

    Just 4 out of 10k people who were administered both doses of Covaxin and 3 out of 10k recipients of both doses of Covishield turned positive after inoculation

  • Russia Plans To Launch Own Space Station After Quitting ISS

    Russia is ready to start building its own space station with the aim of launching it into orbit by 2030 if President Vladimir Putin gives the goahead, the head of its Roscosmos space agency said on Wednesday.

  • No Bed in Delhi, Retd Brig Dies of COVID On the Way to Chandigarh

    Brigadier Rashpal Singh Parmar (retd) could not be admitted in any Delhi hospital, including the ones set up by Army

  • IPL 2021: Chennai post 220/3 against Kolkata at the Wankhede

    The Chennai Super Kings batted well (220/3) at the Wankhede after being sent in by Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan in match number 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season.CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis struck respective fifties to lead their side.On a good batting surface, the KKR bowlers concede aplenty.Here's the mid-innings report.

  • Refrain from making 'already seriously difficult' ties worse, says China after Australia scraps BRI

    Beijing [China], April 22 (ANI): China on Thursday warned Australia to refrain from making the "already seriously difficult" bilateral ties worse after Canberra cancelled deals struck by the State of Victoria with Beijing on cooperation on the Belt and Road project.

  • Study finds 'only two breakthrough Covid infections' among hundreds of fully vaccinated people

    Washington [US], April 22 (ANI): For fully vaccinated people, the risk of still getting COVID-19 -- described as "breakthrough infections" -- remains extremely low, according to a recent study.

  • West Bengal Election 2021: BJP vice-president, TMC ministers in fray among 43 seats in Phase 6 tomorrow; date, time of polling

    This phase will witness the stiff competition between the ruling Trinamool Congress and its main rival BJP

  • In The Darkest Times of the Pandemic, India Has Found a Chain of Kindness in Young Politicians

    Today, social media is a grim sight as every minute one is stumbling upon people struggling to get a bed in a hospital, ventilator-enabled beds, oxygen cylinders or plasma for critical Covid-19 patients.

  • Barcelona Open: Rafael Nadal enters quarter-finals after beating resilient Ilya Ivashka

    The 34-year-old Nadal, who suffered a surprise quarter-final exit at the hands of Andrey Rublev in the Monte Carlo Masters quarter-finals last week, dropped the first set against the world 111 before pulling through 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

  • Maharashtra 'Locks Down': Public Transport Only for Essential Services; Wedding Guests Limited to 25

    The new restrictions will remain in force throughout the state of Maharashtra from 8pm on April 22 till 7 am on May 1.

  • California Governor Declares Drought Emergency In 2 Counties

    Standing in the dry, cracked bottom of Lake Mendocino, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a drought emergency Wednesday in two Northern California counties where grape growers and wineries are major users, an order that came in response to arid conditions affecting much of the state and the U.S. West.

  • BigB, is That You? Varun Dhawan's 'Be Safe' Tweet amid Covid-19 Surge Gets a Collective 'Hain?'

    Varun Dhawan found himself in a social media storm after the Bollywood actor tweeted a poster of himself ahead of his birthday while urging netizens to stay safe amid the Covid-19 spike in the country.

  • Australia limits flights from India as Covid cases increase in hotel quarantine

    Scott Morrison denies the government is abandoning Australians stuck in India, which is grappling with a surge in coronavirus transmission• Follow the Australia liveblog • ‘The system has collapsed’: India’s descent into Covid hell• Australians with a disability ‘forgotten’ in vaccine rollout Flights from India to Australia will be cut by 30% after the country reported 295,041 new Covid infections on Wednesday and 1.6m cases in the past week. Photograph: Richard Wainwright/AAP Australia will stop almost one-third of flights coming from India, which is in the grips of a severe second wave of the Covid pandemic. New restrictions will also be introduced for high-risk countries, which will limit outbound travel and require inbound travellers to pass a Covid-19 test prior to boarding. The prime minister, Scott Morrison, announced the measures late Thursday afternoon in an attempt to reduce the risk of transmission from India and other nations dealing with surging Covid-19 cases. Flights from India will be reduced by 30%. Travellers from high-risk countries, including India, will be required to have a PCR Covid-19 test 72 hours prior to leaving the last port they are in before travelling to Australia. The Australian Border Force will also limit departure exemptions for people travelling to high-risk countries like India, allowing travel only for urgent situations. The nations that are to be defined as high-risk will resemble – though not mirror exactly – the United Kingdom’s “red list”, which currently includes India, South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Asked whether Australians stuck in India would view the government’s decision as an abandonment, Morrison replied: “It doesn’t reflect that at all. It reflects that we’re in the middle of a global pandemic that is raging. And Australia has been successful throughout this pandemic, working together with the states and territories, to have very effective border arrangements.” He said between 10% and 40% of cases being reported in hotel quarantine now were people who were arriving back in Australia from India. The health department secretary, Brendan Murphy, said the risk of importing the virus from high-risk countries was significant. “There are many countries in the world – the prime minister was talking about India – that are in very serious situations with Covid and the risk of Covid importation and outbreaks in Australia is ever present,” he said. “We can’t be complacent.” Earlier, the Western Australian premier, Mark McGowan, said he would ask the commonwealth to temporarily ban travellers from India following a hotel quarantine outbreak in the state. The state government said two recent Covid-19 cases were the result of transmission in one of its quarantine hotels, the Mercure hotel in Perth. Two guests were staying in a room opposite a couple who had just returned from India. Genomic sequencing has shown the transmission occurred in the hotel. Western Australian premier Mark McGowan argued for a temporary ban on travellers from India at national cabinet. Photograph: Richard Wainwright/AAP India is currently battling a severe second wave of Covid-19. It reported 295,041 new infections on Wednesday, the world’s highest daily rise, and 1.6m cases in the past week. McGowan said 40% of the state’s quarantine cases in the past month involved returned travellers from India, jumping from 11% in the previous month. The premier planned to take up the potential for a ban during Thursday’s national cabinet meeting. “With more and more arrivals coming from India, we need to seriously look at temporarily restricting travel of people who have been in or through India,” McGowan said. “The pre-testing measures ahead of international flights need to be examined.” But his position was rebuffed by the New South Wales premier, Gladys Berejiklian, who was also dealing with transmission in hotel quarantine. She said no single country should be targeted. “I don’t think it is fair or appropriate to distinguish one nation over others,” she said. “Things change, the rates of infections go up and down across the world. Aussies who want to come home should have the right to do that.” NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian: ‘Aussies who want to come home should have the right to do that.’ Photograph: Jenny Evans/Getty Images McGowan is not alone in calling for such a ban. The Australian Medical Association’s Northern Territory president, Robert Parker, this week called for travel restrictions after the Howard Springs quarantine facility was hit with its highest number of positive Covid-19 cases since it started taking repatriation flights last year. Two more cases involving returned travellers from India were recorded at Howard Springs on Wednesday, bringing the total to 18 since the weekend. The territory’s health minister, Natasha Fyles, said the Indian outbreak would continue to be monitored but said her government had a “humanitarian responsibility” to repatriate vulnerable Australians. The federal treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, said earlier the decision was one for the chief health officer and national cabinet when it met on Thursday. But he did note Australia’s early decision to close the border with China. “Scott Morrison took the decision early on to close the border with China and that’s been to Australia’s great benefit,” he said. “We will continue to take that health advice. Decisions about India or other countries are matters for the chief health officer and ultimately for national cabinet.” Other nations have either considered or implemented bans, restrictions or travel cautions for India. The United Kingdom this week added India to its “red list” of countries, banning travel for non-UK and non-Irish citizens to the UK from India. The UK government has faced criticism for acting too slowly to restrict travel from India. Hong Kong, Pakistan and New Zealand have also enacted temporary bans on travellers from India. NSW is currently investigating how three returned travellers from two families contracted the South African variant of the virus after staying at the Mercure hotel in Sydney. Authorities believe the transmission occurred in the hotel, because the individuals were tested and cleared after arriving in Australia. NSW is warning that contacts of the three infected individuals have already travelled interstate. Another 40 returned travellers were staying on the same level of the hotel at the time. “We have managed to contact 36 of those individuals, a number have gone into other states and territories and those states and territories have been alerted,” the NSW chief medical officer, Kerry Chant, said. She said they were “urgently escalating” efforts to contact the remaining four people. Staff potentially exposed will also have to self-isolate.

  • LaLiga: Karim Benzema scores twice as Real Madrid beat Cadiz 3-0

    Three goals in 10 minutes towards the end of the first half helped Madrid go top of the table on head-to-head, above Atletico Madrid, who play at home to Huesca on Thursday.