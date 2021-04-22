HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) These are the top stories at 9.00 pm: NATION DEL20 VIRUS-LD CASES Over 3.14 lakh new COVID-19 cases in India, highest-ever single-day spike in any country New Delhi: India registered over 3.14 lakh new coronavirus cases in a day, the highest-ever single-day count recorded in any country, taking the the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,59,30,965.

DEL70 VIRUS-PM-MEETING-OXYGEN PM chairs high-level meet on oxygen supply, availability New Delhi: Chairing a high-level meeting to review oxygen supply across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked top officials to work rapidly on increasing its production, boosting the speed of distribution and using innovative ways to provide oxygen support to health facilities.

DEL76 MHA-LD OXYGEN Govt invokes DM Act to order uninterrupted production, supply of oxygen New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday directed states to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen and its transport along inter-state borders and said the district magistrate and superintendent of police of the district concerned will be held responsible if there is any violation of its order. DEL98 VIRUS-PM-LD MEETING-BENGAL PM Modi calls off West Bengal campaign visit, to address voters virtually on Friday New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be visiting West Bengal on Friday to address poll meetings as he will be chairing high-level meetings here to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation, and will instead address the state voters virtually.

DEL95 CLIMATE-PM Need concrete action at high speed and on large scale to combat climate change: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pitched for concrete action at a 'high speed' and on a large scale to combat climate change, and asserted that India was doing its part to deal with the challenge.

DEL71 DL-VIRUS OXYGEN-2NDLD HOSPITALS Small hospitals in Delhi grapple with limited oxygen supply for COVID-19 patients New Delhi: Several small hospitals in the city struggled to replenish oxygen supply for coronavirus patients on Thursday morning, even as some big healthcare facilities received fresh stock overnight.

Story continues

DEL36 YECHURY-3RDLD SON-COVID Sitaram Yechury's son dies of COVID-19 in Gurgaon hospital New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s son Ashish died of COVID-19 at a Gurgaon hospital on Thursday morning.

DEL74 DL-VIRUS- 2ND LD KEJRIWAL Making efforts to airlift oxygen from Odisha: Kejriwal New Delhi: The Delhi government is making efforts to airlift its enhanced quota of oxygen supply from Odisha, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, as several city hospitals reported shortage of oxygen amid rising cases of coronavirus.

DEL38 SONIA-PM-LD VACCINE Vaccine policy discriminatory, reverse it: Sonia Gandhi to PM New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the new COVID-19 vaccine policy, terming it as arbitrary and discriminatory and urged him to intervene immediately to reverse it.

DEL85 PRIYANKA-LD INTERVIEW-UP 'Governance failure in UP': Priyanka slams Yogi govt's response to COVID-19 second wave New Delhi: Alleging a governance failure in Uttar Pradesh in the face of the COVID-19 second wave, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said the Yogi Adityanath dispensation long ceased to act as a protector and support system for the people in the state and has increasingly assumed the role of an 'aggressor'. By Asim Kamal DEL81 RAHUL-VIRUS-LD GOVT Give country solution, not hollow speeches: Rahul Gandhi to govt on COVID-19 situation New Delhi: The crisis in the country is not just due to coronavirus but also because of 'anti-people' policies of the central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday, and called for a solution instead of hollow speeches.

DEL75 DEF-NAVY-INDONESIA-LD SUBMARINE Indian Navy joins Indonesia's hunt for missing submarine New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Thursday deployed a deep submergence rescue vessel to support the Indonesian Navy's hunt for an attack submarine that went missing with 53 people on board.

DEL82 VIRUS-BENGAL-VARIANT Second coronavirus lineage found in India with immune escape mutation, scientists say New Delhi: A new lineage of the SARS-CoV-2 virus linked with high infectivity and immune escape mutation has been identified in India, but there is no evidence yet that it is driving the Covid surge either in the country or in West Bengal where it was located first, say scientists.

DEL103 EC-POLLS West Bengal assembly polls 6th phase: Over 79 pc voter turnout recorded till 5 pm New Delhi: The sixth phase of the West Bengal assembly election held on Thursday for 43 seats recorded a voter turnout of 79.09 per cent till 5 pm, the Election Commission (EC) said.

LEGAL LGD31 DL-HC-VIRUS-4THLD OXYGEN COVID-19 situation in Delhi precarious; Centre to ensure oxygen supply to hospitals: HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday observed that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital has turned “precarious” with many hospitals running out of oxygen and directed the Centre to ensure the gas is supplied to the city as per the planned allocation and without any hindrances.

FOREIGN FGN34 VIRUS-UAE-INDIA-LD TRAVEL UAE bans travel from India due to worsening COVID situation from Sunday Dubai: The UAE has banned travel from India for 10 days from Sunday due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country. PTI KJ