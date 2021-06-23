HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION: DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES India adds 50,848 new COVID-19 cases New Delhi: India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the three crore mark with one crore infections being added in 50 days.

DEL42 ADR-BJP-ELECTORAL BONDS BJP received Rs 276.45 cr from electoral trusts in 2019-20, Cong Rs 58 cr: ADR New Delhi: The BJP received Rs 276.45 crore or 76.17 per cent of total donations given to all political parties from electoral trusts in 2019-20, according to a report by poll rights group ADR (Association for Democratic Reforms).

DEL55 BANK FRAUDS-3RDLD RESTORE Shares worth Rs 5800 crore sold, ED says 40 pc of loss in PNB, Mallya bank fraud cases recovered New Delhi: About 40 per cent of the money lost by banks in alleged frauds perpetrated by fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya has been recovered so far, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said after the sale of attached shares worth over Rs 5,800 crore on Wednesday.

DEL74 PAR-VACCINE High drama during parliamentary panel meet on vaccine development, several BJP MPs walk out New Delhi: A parliamentary panel meeting on the issue of vaccine development witnessed high drama on Wednesday as several BJP MPs walked out of it asserting that this is not the appropriate time to discuss the vaccine policy, sources said.

DEL63 CHINA-EU-REDLINES European Union has drawn 3 red lines in dealing with China: Portuguese foreign minister New Delhi: The European Union has drawn three clear redlines while dealing with China which are --not to accept human rights violations in Xinjiang province, squeezing of the democratic space in Hong Kong and any change in the status quo in the South China Sea, Portuguese foreign minister Augusto Santos Silva said on Wednesday.

DEL64 BIZ-FDI FDI in April up 60 pc to USD 4.44 bn: Govt data New Delhi: Foreign direct investment into India increased by 60 per cent to USD 4.44 billion in April as against USD 2.77 billion in the same month last year, government data showed on Wednesday.

DEL67 BIZ-2ND LD-JAYPEE INFRATECH Suraksha group gets lenders', homebuyers' approval to buy Jaypee Infratech New Delhi: Financial creditors of Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL) on Wednesday picked Mumbai-based Suraksha group over state-owned NBCC for taking over the insolvent firm, giving hopes that thousands of homebuyers may finally get possession of their flats after many years of delay.

DEL53 BIZ-LD MOODYS-INDIA-GROWTH Moody's cuts 2021 India's growth forecast to 9.6 pc, flags low vaccination rate as risk New Delhi: Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday slashed India's growth projection to 9.6 per cent for 2021 calendar year from its earlier estimate of 13.9 per cent, and said faster COVID vaccination will be paramount in restricting economic losses to June quarter.

BOM16 MH-TRP-ARNAB CONSPIRACY Arnab Goswami had conspired with BARC CEO to boost Republic TRP: Police Mumbai: Senior television journalist Arnab Goswami illegally tampered with the TRPs in connivance of the then CEO of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) Partho Dasgupta to improve ratings of Republic TV channels and paid him for his help, as per the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Mumbai Police who cited Whatsapp chats between the duo as a 'crucial evidence'.

DEL69 CONG-GOVT-VACCINATIONS 'PR event': Cong slams dip in vaccinations after record high New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over the dip in vaccination numbers after a record high earlier this week with former party chief Rahul Gandhi saying the country is not safe unless vaccination is done on a large scale but sadly the government is 'unable to move beyond a PR event'.

DEL39 DEF-INDOUS-WARGAME India, US kick off mega wargame in Indian Ocean with eye on China New Delhi: India and the US on Wednesday kicked off a two-day multi-domain wargame in the Indian Ocean involving an array of air defence platforms to further consolidate their operational synergy in the face of China's increasing military presence in the region.

LEGAL LGD2 DL-HC-WHATSAPP-CCI HC refuses to stay CCI notice to Facebook, WhatsApp in privacy policy matter New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has refused to stay the Competition Commission of India (CCI) notice asking Facebook and WhatsApp to furnish certain information in relation to a probe ordered by it into the instant messaging app's new privacy policy.

LGM1 TN-HC-IT RULES HC issues notice to Centre on new IT rules Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre over a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the new IT rules.

FOREIGN: FGN38 UK-2NDLD NIRAV MODI UK High Court rejects Nirav Modi's extradition plea, has 5 days to appeal for oral hearing London: Nirav Modi has lost the first stage of his extradition appeal in the High Court here, just over two months after the wanted diamond merchant's extradition to India was ordered by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel in the estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case.

By Aditi Khanna FGN37 CHINA-INDIA-JAISHANKAR-REAX China says border issue should not be linked to bilateral relations Beijing: China on Wednesday said the prolonged border issue with India should be addressed through peaceful negotiations and not be linked to bilateral relations.

By K J M Varma FGN47 PAK-BLAST-LDALL SAEED Powerful car bomb blast outside JuD chief Hafiz Saeed's house kills 3 in Lahore Lahore: A powerful car bomb exploded outside the house of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind and banned Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed here on Wednesday, killing at least three people and injuring 21 others.

By M Zulqernain MA MA