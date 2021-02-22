HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION: CAL23 WB-PM-RALLY Modi attacks Mamata over 'cut money', insulting Bengali pride Chuchura (WB): Launching a frontal attack on the Mamata Banerjee government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged on Monday it has perpetuated 'syndicate raj' in all spheres of life in West Bengal where no work gets done without common people having to pay 'cut money'.

DEL39 VIRUS-SHAH-REVIEW Amit Shah reviews COVID-19 situation as some states report spike in cases New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country in the wake of sudden spike in cases in a few states.

DEL34 NUCLEAR DISARMAMENT-CONFERENCE-FS India committed to goal of non-discriminatory, verifiable nuclear disarmament: Foreign secretary New Delhi: India, as a responsible nuclear weapon state, is committed to maintaining credible minimum deterrence with the posture of no-first use and non-use against non-nuclear weapon states, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Monday.

DEL52 MEA-SHRINGLA-VACCINES India's vaccine capacity will generate 1.1 billion doses for WHO-led COVAX scheme: FS New Delhi: India has so far supplied about 230 lakh doses of vaccines against COVID-19 to friends and partners across the world and the country's vaccine capacity will generate another 1.1 billion doses for the WHO-led COVAX scheme that distributes them to developing countries, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Monday.

CAL30 WB-EC-LD VISIT EC official in Bengal on Thursday, likely to issue guideline for deployment of central forces Kolkata: Deputy Election Commissioner and in-charge of West Bengal, Sudeep Jain, will be visiting the state on Thursday to oversee the preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections, officials said.

BOM21 GJ-RS-POLLS-BJP RS bypolls: BJP wins both seats, 1 of them held by Ahmed Patel Ahmedabad: BJP nominees Dineshchandra Anavadiya and Rambhai Mokariya were on Monday declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat as the opposition Congress did not field candidates for the two vacant seats, one of which was held by its veteran leader Ahmed Patel.

MDS19 KL-LDRAHUL Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre on farm laws, takes out tractor rally in Wayanad Wayanad (Ker): After taking out a tractor rally in his constituency in solidarity with agitating farmers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the BJP-led NDA government and said agriculture is the only business that belongs to 'Bharat Mata' and urged the people to 'force' the government to take back the three farm laws.

LEGAL: LGD23 DL-COURT-LD TOOLKIT Toolkit case: Delhi court sends 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi to one-day police custody New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday sent 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a 'toolkit' on social media related to the farmers' protest, to one-day police custody (PC) to be confronted with co-accused in the case.

LGD22 SC-RTI SC pulls up Centre for not filing reply on Jairam Ramesh's plea against amended RTI Act New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday pulled up the Centre for not filing reply on a plea by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh who has challenged the Constitutional validity of the Right to Information (Amendment) Act 2019 which gives power to the government to prescribe tenure, allowances and salary of information commissioners.

LGC1 WB-COURT-ABHISHEK-SHAH MP/MLA court forwards defamation case against Amit Shah to metropolitan magistrate court Kolkata: A designated MP/MLA court on Monday forwarded a case of defamation brought against Union Home Minister Amit Shah by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee to the Metropolitan Magistrate Court here over jurisdiction issues.

BUSINESS: DEL33 BIZ-LD STOCKS Bears maul D-St: Sensex plunges 1,145 pts, Nifty slumps below 14,700 Mumbai: Spiralling lower for the fifth straight session, the Sensex plummeted 1,145 points while the Nifty crashed below the 14,700-level on Monday as across-the-board selling hammered stocks amid a prolonged spell of weakness in global equities.

DEL35 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold gains Rs 278 to Rs 46,013/10 gms; silver jumps Rs 265 to Rs 68,587/kg New Delhi: Gold prices in the national capital jumped Rs 278 to Rs 46,013 per 10 grams on Monday, supported by recovery in international prices even as rupee appreciation capped the price of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

FOREIGN: FGN48 MAURITIUS-INDIA-LD CECPA India, Mauritius ink landmark economic cooperation and partnership agreement Port Louis: India on Monday signed a landmark Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) with Mauritius, the first if its kind with an African nation, making the strategically-located country a launch-pad for business expansion into the huge African continent.

FGN45 UK-VACCINES-STUDY Vaccines substantially reduce COVID-19 hospitalisations: Scotland study London: Hospitalisations with COVID-19 were substantially reduced after the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer/BioNtech and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines by 85 per cent and 94 per cent respectively, a first-of-its-kind assessment of the UK's vaccine rollout programme revealed on Monday. By Aditi Khanna.