HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9 pm: DEL7 LDALL SINOINDIA 7th Sino-India military talks 'positive', but no breakthrough in sight for speedy disengagement New Delhi: The seventh round of military talks between India and China was 'positive and constructive', a joint statement by the two armies said on Tuesday, but there was no breakthrough in sight for speedy disengagement of troops at friction points in eastern Ladakh.

DEL77 LDALL VIRUS Vaccine against COVID19 expected early next year in India, possible from more than one source: Vardhan; Hopes to give 40-50 cr doses to 20-25 cr people by July New Delhi: India is expected to have COVID-19 vaccine by early next year, and possibly from more than one source, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday, and hoped that 40-50 crore doses could be provided to 20-25 crore people in the country by next July.

DEL71 TANISHQ-LD AD-WITHDRAWN ‘Deeply saddened’ Tanishq withdraws ad on interfaith love keeping in mind hurt sentiments, staff well-being New Delhi: A Tanishq ad on interfaith love triggered a furious backlash on social media with some accusing the jewellery brand of promoting ‘love jihad’, prompting the company on Tuesday to withdraw the film citing hurt sentiments and the well-being of its staff.

DEL51 CBI-2NDLD HATHRAS CBI team examines family members of Hathras victim, visits crime scene New Delhi/Hathras: A CBI team on Tuesday quizzed the family members of the 19-year-old Dalit victim in the gangrape and murder case in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh and examined the crime scene, officials said.

DEL73 RAIL-LD FESTIVAL SPECIAL 392 festival special trains from Oct 20-Nov 30; fares 10-30 pc higher than mail/express trains New Delhi: The Railways on Tuesday announced that it will operate 392 festival special trains between October 20 and November 30 in view of the upcoming festive season.

BOM9 MH-VIKHE-LD MODI Farm reforms will help turn farmers into entrepreneurs: Modi Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government's 'historic' farm reforms will create opportunities to take farmers to entrepreneurship and added his regime is focused on increasing their income.

DEL62 CONG-FM-PACKAGE Govt's latest stimulus another 'sly attempt' to dazzle people with exaggerated numbers: Congress New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Tuesday that the government's latest financial package will not stimulate demand and termed it another 'sly attempt' to dazzle people with exaggerated numbers.

DEL15 EC-RS-LD POLLS Polls to 11 RS seats in UP, Uttarakhand on Nov 9 New Delhi: Elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand, falling vacant next month, will be held on November 9, the poll panel announced on Tuesday.

BOM10 MH-LD THACKERAY-GOVERNOR Don't need your certificate on Hindutva: Thackeray to Governor Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has informed Governor B S Koshyari that a decision on reopening places of religious worship will be taken after careful consideration of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

DEL69 DL-SISODIA-LD POLLUTION Centre has completely failed to control pollution in north India: Sisodia New Delhi: The central government has completely failed to save north India from pollution, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged on Tuesday and appealed to it to play a 'crucial role' in controlling pollution and curb stubble burning.

DEL14 UP-LD-RAPE 8 arrested after minor student blackmailed, raped in Jhansi hostel; dist admin mulls invoking NSA Jhansi (UP): Eight college students have been arrested after a minor girl was allegedly blackmailed and raped inside their hostel here, with the district administration saying it may invoke the stringent National Security Act against the accused.

LEGAL LGD14 UP-HC-LD AZAM HC grants bail to MP Azam Khan, his wife and son in alleged fake birth certificate case Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his wife and son in a case of alleged forged birth certificate.

LGD6 GREEN-PLASTIC WASTE-LD FLIPKART Show cause notices for closure issued to Flipkart, Patanjali over PWM Rules, CPCB tells NGT New Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has told the NGT that it has issued show cause notices for closure of operations to Flipkart and Patanjali Peya as they are not registered with it and have not responded to its communications on the matter.

