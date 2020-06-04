HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Following are the top news at 9pm: NATION DEL55 INDIA-AUSSIE-3RDLD SUMMIT India, Australia ink landmark defence pact; decides to elevate ties during Modi-Morrison online summit New Delhi: India and Australia on Thursday elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and signed seven agreements including a landmark deal for reciprocal access to military bases for logistics support during an online summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

DEL72 MHA-LD TABLIGHI Govt cracks whip on Tablighi Jamaat; blacklists 2,550 foreign members, bans entry into India for 10 years New Delhi: Acting tough, the Home Ministry has blacklisted 2,550 Tablighi Jamaat members from nearly 40 countries who were staying in India during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown and indulging in missionary activities in violation of visa rules, officials said on Thursday.

DEL89 RAHUL-2ND LDALL BAJAJ 'Draconian' lockdown ''flattened the wrong curve': Rajiv Bajaj New Delhi: A 'draconian' but porous lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19 has ended up 'flattening the wrong curve' by decimating India's economy and leaving it with the 'worst of both worlds', industrialist Rajiv Bajaj said on Thursday, in a severe criticism of the Centre's handling of the pandemic.

DEL58 UK-MALLYA-EXTRADITION Legal issue needs to be resolve before Mallya's extradition: UK govt New Delhi: Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya is unlikely to be extradited anytime soon with the UK government on Thursday saying that there is a legal issue that needs to be resolved before his extradition can be arranged.

LD ALL BASU CHATTERJEE ‘Rajnigandha’ director Basu Chatterjee dies in his Mumbai home Mumbai: Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, known for his relatable, light as soufflé brand of cinema with films such as 'Rajnigandha' and “Chitchor”, died on Thursday following age related health issues. He was 93.

DEL80 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES India's COVID-19 tally reaches 2,16,919 with record spike of 9,304 cases; death toll 6,075 New Delhi: India saw a record single-day jump of 9,304 COVID-19 cases on Thursday pushing the nationwide tally to 2,16,919, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 6,075 with 260 new fatalities, according to the Union health ministry.

MDS4 KL-ELEPHANT-PROBE Death of wild elephant in Kerala: Forest dept says probe making 'significant headway' Kochi: Significant headway has been made in the investigation into the recent gory death of a pregnant wild elephant in a suspected man-animal conflict in a forest area in Palakkad district in Kerala, the Forest department said on Thursday.

BOM27 MH-2NDLD CYCLONE Cyclone Nisarga weakens into low pressure area on day 2 Mumbai: Cyclone Nisarga, which weakened into a depression earlier in the day further weakened into a 'well marked low pressure area' and lay over central parts of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday evening, said the India Meteorological Department.

FOREIGN FGN28 US-GANDHI-LD STATUE Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside Indian embassy in US vandalised Washington: Unknown miscreants have vandalised the statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Indian embassy in the US with graffiti and spray painting, prompting the mission to register a complaint with the local law enforcement agencies. By Lalit K Jha FGN27 CHINA-TIANANMEN-LD ANNIVERSARY China defends Tiananmen Square crackdown as 'fully correct' Beijing: China on Thursday put up its customary defence of the ruling Communist Party's massive crackdown on students' protests in Beijing's iconic Tiananmen Square in 1989 in which hundreds were killed as 'fully correct' and said the socialist political model it pursued is the “right choice”. By K J M Varma LEGAL LGD25 SC-LD CHIDAMBARAM INX Media corruption case: SC rejects CBI review plea against bail granted to Chidamabaram New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed the plea filed by the CBI seeking review of its verdict granting bail to senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case.

LGD15 VIRUS-SC-LD NCR SC asks Centre to convene meeting with NCR states for easing inter-state movement at borders New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Centre to convene a meeting of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for easing inter-state movement at all borders in the National Capital Region (NCR) amid certain restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

