HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) These are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES India records less than 50k Covid cases, lowest in 91 days; active cases fall below 7L after 79 days New Delhi: India recorded less than 50,000 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 91 days, taking the total tally of cases to 2,99,77,861, while active cases fell below 7 lakh after 79 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

DEL34 JK-3RDLD POLITICS-PAGD PAGD leaders will attend meeting called by PM: Farooq Abdullah Srinagar: The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will attend the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, said alliance chairperson Farooq Abdullah.

DEL25 RAHUL-VIRUS LD WHITE PAPER Govt should prepare for Covid third wave, vaccinate on war footing: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged the government to prepare for the third wave of coronavirus by improving medical infrastructure and vaccinate on a war footing to protect all Indians.

DEL41 PM-REFORMS PM hails 'Centre-state bhagidari' in ushering 'reforms by conviction and incentives' during Covid New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic was formulated to ensure that solutions do not follow a 'one size fits all' model, and asserted that 'reforms by conviction and incentives' were undertaken on the back of 'Centre-state bhagidari (partnership)'.

DEL78 PAWAR-2NDLD-OPPOSITION LEADERS-MEET Pawar hosts oppn leaders; NCP says 'not a political or anti-BJP front meeting' New Delhi: Leaders of several opposition parties including TMC, SP, AAP, RLD and the Left assembled at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence here on Tuesday and discussed various issues facing the country, amid intense speculation about the possibility of a third front against the ruling BJP.

CAL4 WB-UT DEMAND-LD ETHNIC GROUPS Ethnic groups in north Bengal reject BJP MP's separate UT proposal Kolkata: Several ethnic groups, which had spearheaded agitations for creation of separate states in north Bengal over the past few decades, have now rejected a BJP MP's controversial demand for a union territory comprising all districts of the region, calling it an 'unrealistic' and 'vindictive' move.

By Pradipta Tapadar DEL30 BIZ-NCLT-LD-JETAIRWAYS NCLT approves Jalan Kalrock Consortium's resolution plan for Jet Airways Mumbai: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday approved the Jalan Kalrock Consortium's resolution plan for the bankrupt-Jet Airways, two years after the once-storied airline went into insolvency proceedings.

DEL53 LJP-CHIRAG PASWAN INTERVIEW BJP's silence hurts, relations with them cannot remain 'one-sided': Chirag Paswan New Delhi: 'Hurt' at the BJP's silence while he battles challenges from within his party, Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan said on Tuesday his relations with the saffron party cannot remain 'one-sided' and he will consider all possibilities about his future political steps if attempts to corner him continue.

By Kumar Rakesh BOM11 MH-COURT-TRP CASE-ARNAB Fake TRP case: Mumbai Police names Arnab Goswami as accused in second chargesheet Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has named senior television journalist Arnab Goswami as an accused in the alleged TRP (Television Rating Points) rigging scam in its second chargesheet filed before a court here on Tuesday.

DEL59 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY Rural areas administered more doses than urban in record Covid vaccination on June 21: Govt New Delhi: As India achieved a 'historic milestone' of administering 88.09 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses in a single day on June 21, nearly 64 per cent of the jabs were given in rural areas, the government said on Tuesday.

LEGAL LGD14 SC-2NDLD NARADA SC to hear pleas of CM Mamata Banerjee, Law Minister in Narada case on Jun 25 New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday decided to hear on June 25 the appeals of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state Law Minister Moloy Ghatak against the June 9 order of the Calcutta High Court which had refused to take on record their affidavits on the CBI's transfer plea related to the Narada scam case.

LGD27 SC-AMRAVATI-2NDLD MP SC stays Bombay HC verdict cancelling caste certificate of Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana New Delhi: In a relief to Lok Sabha MP Navneet Kaur Rana, the Supreme Court Tuesday stayed the Bombay High Court verdict cancelling the caste certificate of the independent lawmaker representing Maharashtra's Amravati constituency, reserved for scheduled castes.

FOREIGN FGN39 US-PFIZER-INDIA-LD VIRUS Pfizer in final stages of agreement to supply vaccine doses to India: CEO Washington: US Pharma giant Pfizer is in the final stages of an agreement with India to supply anti-COVID-19 vaccines, CEO Dr Albert Bourla said on Tuesday, observing that the domestically manufactured vaccines would be the backbone of vaccinating the Indian people.

By Lalit K Jha FGN38 UN-JAISHANKAR-LD AFGHANISTAN Durable peace in Afghanistan requires genuine 'double peace': Jaishankar United Nations: A durable peace in Afghanistan requires a genuine 'double peace' both within and around the country, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the UN Security Council on Tuesday as he asserted the need for 'zero tolerance' for terrorism including cross-border terror.

By Yoshita Singh FGN19 PAK-PM-AFGHAN-US Pak won't host American bases as it may lead to 'revenge attacks': PM Khan Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out hosting American bases in Pakistan for military action inside war-torn Afghanistan, fearing it might lead to his country being 'targeted in revenge attacks' by terrorists.

