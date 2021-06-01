HIGHLIGHTS AT 1330 HRS

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1.30 pm: TOP STORIES DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES Daily COVID-19 count in India lowest in 54 days New Delhi: India reported 1,27,510 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 54 days, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 6.62 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

NATION DEL12 VIRUS-DOSES States, UTs have stock of more than 1.57 crore COVID-19 vaccines: Centre New Delhi: More than 1.57 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

DEL17 DEF-INDIA-AUSTRALIA Rajnath Singh speaks to Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday spoke to his Australian counterpart Peter Dutton primarily focusing on the measures taken by both countries to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

DEL19 DL-LIQUOR-LD HOME DELIVERY Delhi allows home delivery of liquor; take-away of draught beer from micro-breweries also permitted New Delhi: Delhiites can soon order home delivery of liquor through a mobile application or a website, with the city government permitting such facility by issuing a notification, which also allows take-away of draught beer in bottles or growlers from the micro-breweries in the national capital.

DEL14 POKHRIYAL-AIIMS Union education minister admitted to AIIMS due to post-Covid complications New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' was admitted to the AIIMS here on Tuesday morning due to post-Covid complications.

DEL18 MONSOON Monsoon likely to be normal in north & south, above-normal in central India: IMD New Delhi: The Southwest Monsoon is likely to be normal in north and south India, above-normal in central India and below-normal in east and northeast India, the MeT department said on Tuesday.

CAL3 WB-MEETING-DHANKHAR Ego prevailed over public service: Dhankhar on Mamata skipping PM meet Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday stirred fresh controversy by saying 'ego prevailed over public service' on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipping Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting to review post-cyclone damages on May 28.

BOM7 MH-ACTOR-ARREST TV actor Karan Mehra held for 'beating up' wife in Mumbai Mumbai: Popular television actor Karan Mehra was arrested for allegedly beating up his wife at their residence in Mumbai, a police official said on Tuesday.

LEGAL LGD7 DL-HC-AIRINDIA-PILOTS HC quashes Air India's decision terminating pilots, orders reinstatement New Delhi: Coming to the aid of all Air India pilots whose services were terminated, including the contractual ones, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday quashed the national carrier's decision of last year and directed their reinstatement.

LGD3 VIRUS-SC-OXYGEN CONCENTRATORS SC stays HC order on levy of IGST on imported oxygen concentrators for personal use New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the operation of a Delhi High Court order holding as 'unconstitutional' the imposition of the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) by the Centre on import of oxygen concentrators by individuals for personal use.

BUSINESS DEL21 BIZ-MOODYS LD-INDIA-GDP Indian economy to grow 9.3 pc in FY22, 2nd COVID wave raises risks to credit profile: Moody's New Delhi: Indian economy would rebound in the current fiscal ending March 2022 and clock a growth of 9.3 per cent, but a severe second COVID wave has increased risks to India's credit profile and rated entities, Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.

DEL20 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, rates at new high New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday scaled new highs across the country after they were hiked for the 17th time in a month.

FOREIGN FGN10 CHINA-BIRDFLU China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu Beijing: China has reported the first case of human infection with the H10N3 strain of bird flu from the country's eastern Jiangsu province, China's National Health Commission said on Tuesday. By K J M Varma FGN7 VIRUS-WHO-VARIANTS-LD NAMES WHO names COVID-19 variants 1st found in India as 'Kappa' and 'Delta' United Nations/Geneva: The B.1.617.1 and B.1.617.2 variants of the COVID-19, first identified in India, have been named as 'Kappa' and 'Delta' respectively by the WHO as it named various variants of the coronavirus using Greek alphabets to simplify public discussions and also help remove stigma from the names. By Yoshita Singh SPORTS SPD2 SPO-CRI-IND-FAMILY-QUARANTINE Players' families allowed for UK trip; no BCCI office-bearers for WTC final due to quarantine rules New Delhi: The families of players and support staff of both the Indian men's and women's cricket teams will be allowed to accompany them during their lengthy tour of England this month, a senior BCCI source revealed on Tuesday. By Kushan Sarkar PTI RC