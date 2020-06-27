HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) These are the top stories at 6.30 pm: NATION DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India's records highest single-day COVID-19 spike with over 18,000 cases; death toll rises to 15,685 New Delhi: Six days after it recorded four lakh infections, India's COVID-19 tally raced past five lakh on Saturday with the highest single-day surge of 18,552 cases, while the death toll climbed to 15,685, according to Union health ministry data.

MDS3 PM-KER-2NDLD MAR THOMA Constitution is our guiding light, says PM Modi at Mar Thoma church event New Delhi/Thiruvalla (Ker): Asserting that the government's guiding light is the Constitution of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government does not discriminate between faith, gender, caste, creed or language and is led by the desire to empower 130 crore Indians.

DEL57 NADDA-CONG Nadda attacks Cong over RGF, China New Delhi: Intensifying his attack on the Congress, BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday asked the opposition party 10 questions, including about alleged links between the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and China.

DEL43 SINOINDIA-LD CONG PM should condemn China publicly for incursions, take 'strong, quick action': Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publicly condemn China for its 'brazen incursions' into Indian territory and urged the government to take 'strong and quick action' to resolve the Line of Actual Control (LAC) issue.

DEL29 ED-LD AHMED PATEL ED questions Ahmed Patel at his house in Sandesara brothers PMLA case New Delhi: An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team on Saturday questioned senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel at his residence in Delhi in connection with the Sandesara brothers money laundering case, officials said.

DEL60 LOCUST-LD DELHI ADVISORY Locust attack: Delhi govt puts all districts on high alert; issues advisory New Delhi: The Delhi government on Saturday put all districts on high alert and asked the district magistrates to coordinate with the fire department for spraying of pesticides and insecticides to prevent a possible attack of crop-destroying locusts, after their swarms descended on neighbouring Gurgaon and some border areas of the national capital.

DEL25 LOCKDOWN-CIRCUS-LOCALS Circus cheer: Locals help troupe get through tough lockdown months Navi Mumbai: The gates are padlocked, the once vibrant striped yellow and blue big top is faded and sagging and the carousel with its dancing horses has long stopped. It’s the quiet of the lockdown but somewhere in the forlorn Rambo Circus camp the cheer still echoes. By Mitesh Bhuvad DEL58 VIRUS-5 LAKH CASES From 1 to 5 lakh COVID-19 cases in 39 days; medical experts point to increased testing New Delhi: It took 110 days for coronavirus infections in the country to reach one lakh, while just 39 days more to go past the five lakh-mark.

CAL2 AS-VIRUS-MENTAL HEALTH Job loss, financial distress, social stigma haunt COVID-19 patients in Assam Guwahati: COVID-19 patients in Assam are facing mental health problems over issues like job loss, financial distress, social stigma and delay in receiving test reports, a recent state government study has found.

BOM5 GJ-MLAS-BJP Gujarat: Five former Congress MLAs join BJP Ahmedabad: Five former Congress MLAs from Gujarat, out of the total eight who had resigned as legislators in March and June- ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections- joined the BJP on Saturday.

FOREIGN FGN19 PAK-SHARIF-2NDLD CASE Pak's anti-graft body files fresh corruption case against Nawaz Sharif Lahore: Pakistan's anti-graft body has filed a fresh corruption case against deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and three others for their alleged involvement in the illegal allotment of land in Punjab province about 34 years ago. By M Zulqernain FGN16 VIRUS-US-FAUCI Individuals have societal responsibility to end COVID-19 outbreak: Top US doctor Washington: America’s top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said that individuals have a societal responsibility to end the coronavirus outbreak as the US set another single-day record, surpassing 40,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time. By Lalit K Jha PTI SMN SMN SMN