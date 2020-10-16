HIGHLIGHTS AT 1300 HRS

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1300 hrs: Nation DEL24 PM-AGRI MSP, government procurement important part of country's food security: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the government is committed towards procurement of agri crops at minimum support price (MSP) and termed it as an important part of the country's food security.

DEL27 MHA-REDDY-NSG India will take decisive action against those who plan to harm: MoS Reddy Gurgaon: India believes in the policy of 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam' or the world is one family but if someone plans to harm it then the country is capable to undertake appropriate action to thwart such attempts in a 'decisive' way, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said on Friday.

DEL3 RAHUL-IMF-PROJECTIONS Even Pakistan, Afghanistan handled COVID better than India: Rahul on IMF projections New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Centre on Friday over IMF's projection that the Indian economy is set to contract by a massive 10.3 per cent this year, saying it was another 'solid achievement' by the government.

DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 caseload in India climbs to 73,70,468 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 73,70,468 with 63,371 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 64 lakh, according to the Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

BOM1 MH-RAINS-SOLPAUR Rains subside but parts of Solapur district remain flooded Pune: Though rainfall activity has reduced, several areas remained flooded in Maharashtra's Solapur district where more than 17,000 people have been shifted to safer places so far, officials said on Friday.

DEL10 JK-SHELLING Pakistani troops shell LoC areas in Poonch Jammu: Pakistani troops engaged in heavy firing and shelling on forward areas and posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday in violation of a ceasefire agreement, officials said.

DEL28 DL-KEJRIWAL Kejriwal seeks amendments in Delhi University Act for establishing new colleges New Delhi: Expressing concerns over higher cut-offs for admission in Delhi University colleges, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he has written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank seeking amendments in the DU Act so that more colleges and universities can be established in the city.

DEL12 DL-AIR QUALITY Slight improvement in Delhi's air quality as wind helps in dispersion of pollutants New Delhi: Pollution levels reduced slightly in the national capital on Friday with favourable wind speed helping in dispersion of pollutants, according to India Meteorological Department officials.

Legal LGD1 SC-BAIL SC seeks AG's assistance on plea against MP HC bail condition of victim tying Rakhi to molester New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday sought Attorney General's assistance on a plea for stay on the Madhya Pradesh High Court order which granted bail to an accused in a molestation case on the condition that he would request the alleged victim to tie him ‘Rakhi’.

Business DCM8 BIZ-FACEBOOK-MEIRA KUMAR Investigating blocking of Meira Kumar's page, says Facebook New Delhi: Facebook on Friday said it is investigating the blocking of former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar's page on the social media platform.

Sports SPF10 SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-PREVIEW Rejuvenated CSK brace up for Delhi Capitals challenge Sharjah: Their campaign is back on track, courtesy Mahendra Singh Dhoni's smart captaincy but a stiff test awaits Chennai Super Kings when they face a dominant Delhi Capitals in their next IPL match, here on Saturday.

Foreign FGN7 US-TRUMP-CLIMATECHANGE China, Russia and India spewing stuff into air: Trump Washington: US President Donald Trump has blamed countries like China, Russia and India for adding to the global air pollution and asserted that his country has the best environmental numbers. By Lalit K Jha FGN8 VIRUS-CHINA Improper disinfection at hospital reason for new COVID-19 cluster in China: Official Beijing: Improper disinfection at a hospital in China’s Qingdao has caused new COVID-19 cluster infections, prompting the city to test over 10 million people, a senior local health official said on Friday. By KJM Varma PTI DPB DPB