HIGHLIGHTS AT 1300 HRS

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1300 hours: NATION DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 pc New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 46,617 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,04,58,251, while the national recovery rate has crossed 97 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

DEL16 VIRUS-CENTRAL TEAM STATES Centre rushes teams to six states reporting high number of Covid cases New Delhi: The Centre on Friday deputed multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Manipur in view of the high number of COVID-19 cases being reported by these states.

DEL2 CHOKSI-DOMINICA-PM 'Total nonsense': Dominica PM on claims that his govt was involved in Choksi's abduction New Delhi: Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has termed 'total nonsense' the claims that his government was involved in alleged abduction of diamantaire Mehul Choksi, wanted in Rs 13,5000 crore scam in Punjab National Bank, from neighbouring Antigua and Barbuda, local media there reported.

DEL15 CHAUTALA-RELEASE O P Chautala released from Tihar Jail New Delhi: Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, who was serving a 10-year prison term in a teacher recruitment scam case, was released from the Tihar Jail here on Friday after completing due formalities, prison officials said.

DEL3 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Army jawan killed in encounter with militants in J-K's Pulwama Srinagar: An Army jawan was killed in an encounter with militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

DEL5 JK-DRONE-BSF BSF opens fire after Pakistani drone spotted on IB in Jammu Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday opened fire on a suspected Pakistani surveillance drone after it tried to venture into the Indian territory on the International Border here, officials said.

Story continues

CAL2 AS-SARMA-ULFA Peace talks with ULFA (I) can progress if it drops sovereignty demand: Assam CM Guwahati: Peace talks with the banned ULFA (Independent) outfit can progress if it is prepared to discuss grievances and issues other than sovereignty, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. By Durba Ghosh LEGAL LGD1 SC-MINISTER If minister not good, PM will take care, courts can't do anything: SC on plea against V K Singh New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea that alleged that union minister V K Singh committed a breach of oath by giving statements with regard to India's official position on the LAC with China, saying “if a minister is not good it is for the prime minister to take care, courts can’t do anything”.

BUSINESS DEL13 BIZ-RUPEE-OPEN Rupee slumps 20 paise to 74.75 against US dollar in early trade Mumbai: The Indian Rupee depreciated 20 paise to 74.75 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday as firm American currency and rising crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment.

FOREIGN FGN4 US-SANDHU Indian Ambassador in US Taranjit Singh Sandhu interacts with White House fellows Washington: India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday interacted with White House fellows and discussed with them the intricacies of diplomacy and the relationship between the world's oldest and largest democracies. By Lalit K Jha PTI KJ