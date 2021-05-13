HIGHLIGHTS AT 1300 HRS

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm: TOP STORIES DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India logs 3.62 lakh new cases, 4,120 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India added 3,62,727 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the COVID-19 tally of cases to 2,37,03,665, while the death toll rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 daily fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

DEL20 DL-VIRUS-SISODIA Delhi's O2 requirement down to 582 MT, told Centre to give surplus quota to other states: Sisodia New Delhi: The Delhi government has written to the Centre, saying the surplus oxygen that is being given to it can be supplied to other states, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

NATION DEL21 DCGI-COVAXIN-TRIAL-CHILDREN Bharat Biotech's Covaxin approved for phase 2/3 trials on children New Delhi: India's apex drug regulator has granted permission for conducting the phase II/III clinical trial of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine in the age group of 2 to 18 years, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

DEL22 VACCINE-DOSES 2NDLD-NTAGI Increase gap between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks, pregnant women can choose vaccine: Panel New Delhi: A government panel has recommended increasing the gap between two doses of Covishield COVID-19 vaccine to 12-16 weeks and said that pregnant women may be offered the choice to take any vaccine, official sources said on Thursday.

DEL14 VIRUS-LD RAHUL PM missing along with vaccines, oxygen, medicines: Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, alleging that he is missing along with vaccines, oxygen and medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic and what remains is the central vista project and the PM's photos.

DEL13 DL-KEJRIWAL-VACCINE States fighting with one another for vaccines portrays bad image of country: Kejriwal New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the fact that the states are left to competing and fighting with one another in the international market for COVID vaccines portrays a 'bad' image of India.

BOM5 MH-VIRUS-LD CURBS Lockdown-like restrictions extended in Maharashtra till June 1 Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Thursday extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till June 1 to break the chain of COVID-19.

LEGAL LGD7 DL-HC LD-JOURNALIST HC grants anticipatory bail to Mumbai journalist in rape case New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to a Mumbai-based TV journalist in a rape case lodged against him by a 22-year-old woman.

LGD3 DL-COURT LD-KALRA Delhi court denies bail to Navneet Kalra in oxygen concentrator black marketing case New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday refused to grant anticipatory bail to businessman Navneet Kalra in connection with the seizure of oxygen concentrators, required by COVID-19 patients, from his upscale restaurants including 'Khan Chacha' in the national capital.

BUSINESS MDS1 TN-BIZ-STERLITE-PRODUCTION Sterlite Copper begins production of medical oxygen; dispatches first batch Chennai: Vedanta Ltd owned Sterlite Copper has commenced production of medical oxygen at its facility in Tamil Nadu and the first batch of 'medical grade oxygen' was dispatched on Thursday, authorities said.

FOREIGN FGN5 US-CONGRESS-INDIA 57 US Congressmen urge Biden to bolster COVID-19 assistance to India Washington: Fifty-seven US Congressmen have written to President Joe Biden, urging him to bolster America's COVID-19 assistance to India. By Lalit K Jha FGN4 US-AIF-INDIA American India Foundation raises USD25 million for COVID-19 assistance to India Washington: An Indian-American non-profit body has raised USD25 million for COVID-19 assistance to India as the country battles a severe outbreak of the viral disease, its functionaries said. By Lalit K Jha SPORTS SPF12 SPO-CRI-RANKING-LD TEST India retain top spot in ICC Test Team rankings after annual update Dubai: India remained the number one Test side after the annual update of the ICC team rankings, released on Thursday. PTI RC