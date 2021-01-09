HIGHLIGHTS AT 13:10 HRS

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1:10 pm: TOP STORIES BOM9 MH-FIRE-2ND LD BABIES Maharashtra: Ten newborn babies die in Bhandara hospital fire Bhandara: Ten newborn babies died after a fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a state-run hospital at Bhandara in Maharashtra in the early hours on Saturday while seven babies were rescued, doctors said.

NATION DEL18 PM World waiting for India's vaccines, watching how it runs world's biggest vaccination drive: PM New Delhi: India is ready with two made-in-India vaccines for the protection of humanity and the world is not only waiting for them but also watching as to how the country runs the globe's biggest vaccination programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

BOM5 GJ-SOLANKI DEAD Ex-Union minister and Cong veteran Madhavsinh Solanki dead Ahmedabad: Former external affairs minister and Congress veteran Madhavsinh Solanki, who had also served as chief minister of Gujarat, died in Gandhinagar on early Saturday morning, Congress leaders said.

DEL16 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: 18,222 new cases take India's virus tally to 1,04,31,639 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,04,31,639 with 18,222 new infections reported in a day, while 1,00,56,651 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.41 per cent as on Saturday, according to Union Health Ministry data.

DEL22 MOE-IOE-FOREIGN-CAMPUSES India's 'Institutions of Eminence' can now set up campuses in foreign countries New Delhi: Indian universities and colleges with the Institutions of Eminence (IOEs) tag, which include several IITs, will now be able to set up campuses in foreign countries with the University Grants Commission (UGC) issuing fresh guidelines on the same.

BOM8 MH-POULTRY-DEATHS Maharashtra: 900 hens die at poultry farm in Parbhani Aurangabad: As man as 900 hens have died at a poultry farm in Murumba village in Parbhani district of Maharashtra, a senior official said on Saturday.

FOREIGN FGN21 TWITTER-2NDLD TRUMP Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account Washington: US President Donald Trump has been permanently suspended from Twitter due to the 'risk of further incitement of violence', the social media giant has announced, days after his supporters stormed the US Capitol and caused the deaths of four civilians and a police officer. By Lalit K Jha FGN14 TRUMP-IMPEACHEMENT-PELOSI House will move to impeach Trump if he doesn’t resign 'immediately', says Speaker Pelosi Washington: US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the House would move ahead with the process to impeach President Donald Trump for encouraging a mob that stormed the Capitol if he did not resign 'immediately'. By Lalit K Jha FGN19 VIRUS-CHINA-WHO China ready to receive WHO experts to probe COVID-19 origin but still silent on timeline Beijing: China is ready to receive a WHO expert team to probe the origin of COVID-19 and has reached a consensus with the UN's top health agency, a senior Chinese official said on Saturday, but gave no specific timeline for the visit. By K J M Varma SPORTS SPF13 SPO-CRI-IND-INJURIES More injury woes for depleted India, Pant and Jadeja taken for scans Sydney: Depleted India's injury woes worsened Saturday as Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant underwent scans in a hospital after taking nasty blows from the Australian pacers, raising doubts about their availability in the remainder of the third Test.

.MUMBAI SPD2 SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-PREVIEW Audition before the auction: India's much-delayed domestic season finally gets underway Mumbai: India will witness its first major cricket tournament in the country since the COVID-19 disruption when the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy begins the much-delayed domestic season from Sunday, presenting a platform for the hopefuls to impress before IPL auctions. PTI TEAM TIR TIR