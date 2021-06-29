HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 6:10 pm: NATION DEL47 JK-IAF-DRONE-PROBE LeT suspected to be behind IAF station attack, drones may have come from across border: DGP Jammu/New Delhi: The banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit is suspected to have been behind the sensational drone attack on the Indian Air Force station in Jammu on Sunday morning with indication that the unmanned aerial vehicles had come from across the border, a top police official said on Tuesday. By Sumir Kaul DEL69 LD-SOCIAL-MEDIA-PAR-PANEL Facebook, Google representatives depose before parliamentary panel on issue of social media misuse New Delhi: Facebook and Google officials here Tuesday deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on the issue of misuse of social media platforms.

DEL62 VACCINE-3RDLD MODERNA Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India New Delhi: India's drug regulator DCGI has granted permission to Mumbai-based Cipla to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in the country, officials said on Tuesday. By Payal Banerjee DEL58 MHA-BENGAL-REPORT Group claims 15000 cases of post-poll violence in Bengal, 7000 women molested; govt promises action New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday promised to take action on the report of a fact-finding team which claimed that there were 15,000 incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal in which 25 people were killed and 7,000 women were molested.

DEL43 CONG-DRONE ATTACKS Put credible policy in place, act on experts' advice rather than headlines management: Cong to govt on drone attacks New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday said a credible and comprehensive policy and measures are the need of the hour to tackle drone attacks by Pakistan-based terror outfits.

DEL63 DEF-SINOINDIA-RAWAT Gen Rawat visits forward posts along LAC with China in central sector New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Tuesday visited a number of forward locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China around the Himachal Pradesh sector to take stock of India's military preparedness in the sensitive region.

DEL35 NUCLEAR-KUDANKULAM Construction commences on unit 5 of Kudankulam nuclear power pant: Russian company New Delhi: The construction work for unit 5 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP) commenced on Tuesday with the first concrete pouring into the foundation plate of the reactor building, said Rosatom -- the Russian company tasked with building the atomic reactor.

BOM8 MH-ED-DESHMUKH Money laundering case: Anil Deshmukh fails to appear before ED, requests for virtual interaction Mumbai: Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh did not appear before the ED in connection with a money laundering case on Tuesday, citing COVID-19 and his old age, and requested for a virtual interaction on a day suitable for the central agency.

LEGAL LGD17 VIRUS-SC-2NDLD MIGRANTS SC terms as 'unpardonable' Centre's apathy in creating national data for unorganised workers New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday termed as “unpardonable” the Centre's “apathy and lackadaisical attitude” towards creating National Database for Unorganised Workers (NDUW) and ordered its commencement by July 31 so that all migrant workers are registered this year and welfare measures extended to them during COVID distress.

LGD11 SC-LD CENTRAL VISTA SC dismisses plea against Delhi HC order rejecting PIL to halt Central Vista work New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the Delhi High Court order which had rejected a PIL seeking to halt Central Vista construction work in view of the COVID pandemic.

FOREIGN FGN15 UN-INDIA-PAK-TERRORISM High time int’l community urged Pak to take ‘verifiable’ action against terror outfits: India at UN United Nations: India has told the UN General Assembly that it is high time the international community called on Pakistan to take 'effective and irreversible' actions against terror outfits operating on its soil, asserting that Islamabad should not take the 'high road of morality' which is only laden with mines of falsehood. By Yoshita Singh FGN12 UN-INDIA-TERROR-DRONES Possible use of weaponised drones for terrorism calls for serious attention: India at UN United Nations:The possibility of the use of weaponised drones for terrorist activities against strategic and commercial assets calls for serious attention by the global community, India has told the UN General Assembly, a day after two explosives-laden drones crashed into the Indian Air Force (IAF) station at Jammu airport. By Yoshita Singh BUSINESS DEL67 BIZ-INDIA-OPEC Oil prices 'very challenging', need them to sober a bit: India to OPEC New Delhi: Ahead of a meeting of oil producers' cartel OPEC, India on Tuesday said the current oil prices are 'very challenging' and rates need to be a 'little bit sober' lest they impact a consumption-led recovery of the global economy.

DEL12 BIZ-FACEBOOK-COMPLIANCE REPORT Facebook to publish interim compliance report as per IT rules on Jul 2, final report on Jul 15 New Delhi: Social media giant Facebook on Tuesday said it will publish an interim report on July 2 as mandated by the IT rules, and provide information on the number of content it removed proactively between May 15-June 15.

