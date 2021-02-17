HIGHLIGHTS AT 1230 HRS

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 12.30 pm: TOP STORIES DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 11,610 fresh cases, 100 more fatalities; recovery rate 97.33 pc New Delhi: With 11,610 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,09,37,320, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,06,44,858, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. NATION DEL13 MEA-INDO-RUSSIA-UNSC India and Russia agree to work closely on key issues at the UN Security Council New Delhi: India and Russia have agreed to work closely on key issues at the UN Security Council, in keeping with the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries.

DEL12 VIRUS-RAHUL Govt being overconfident about COVID, it's not over yet: Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Centre of being 'grossly' negligent and overconfident about the handling of the coronavirus situation, saying the pandemic was not over yet.

DEL11 DL-RDAY-VIOLENCE-ARREST R-Day violence: Man who was swinging swords arrested New Delhi: A 30-year-old man who was allegedly swinging swords that 'motivated' the protesters at the Red Fort during the violence in Delhi on Republic Day has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

DEL9 JK-ENVOYS EU envoys in Srinagar to assess situation Srinagar: A delegation of European Union envoys in India arrived here on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday for assessing the situation following the scrapping of its special status in 2019, officials said.

BOM1 MP-BUS-TOLL MP bus accident: 2 more bodies recovered; toll rises to 49 Rewa/Sidhi: The death toll in the bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district has gone up to 49 with the recovery of two more bodies on Wednesday morning, police said.

MDS1 PD-BEDI Whatever done was sacred duty fulfilling constitutional and moral responsibilities: Bedi Puducherry: Outgoing Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Wednesday said whatever work done was a sacred duty fulfilling her constitutional and moral responsibilities.

DES4 UP-MAYAWATI Mayawati hits out at UP govt over law & order Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday for the spate of murders in the recent past, demanding that the ruling dispensation pay attention to law and order.

LEGAL LGD1 DL-HC-PROSECUTORS Plea for appointing more additional prosecutors: HC seeks Delhi govt's stand New Delhi: The Delhi High Court sought the AAP government's response on Wednesday on a PIL to create posts of additional public prosecutors and then appoint them to the 55 fast-track and POCSO courts in the national capital.

BUSINESS DCM5 BIZ-DR REDDYS-LAUNCH Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches cancer treatment drug Capecitabine in US New Delhi: Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched cancer treatment drug Capecitabine tablets in the US market.

FOREIGN FGN4 UN-INDIA-IRAQ India at UN says it fully supports Iraq’s request for UN observation of polls United Nations: India has strongly backed Iraq’s request for the UN observation of parliamentary elections in the country in October, saying it endorses any process that respects the Gulf nation's sovereignty and strengthens the democratic exercise. By Yoshita Singh FGN5 RUSSIA-SHRINGLA Foreign Secretary Shringla arrives in Russia for 2-day visit Moscow: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has arrived here for talks with top Russian officials, and to add momentum to the India-Russia special and privileged strategic partnership and exchange views on topical issues of regional and international importance.

SPORTS SPF16 SPO-CRI-2NDLD DUPLESSIS Du Plessis announces retirement from Test cricket, T20s become his priority Johannesburg: Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis on Wednesday announced his retirement from Test cricket to focus on the shorter formats with T20 being his priority. PTI RC