HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) The following are the top stories at 1800 hours: NATION DEL58 VIRUS-SHAH-MAYORS Shah reviews COVID situation in meeting with Delhi mayors, commissioners of civic bodies New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a meeting with top functionaries of Delhi's three municipal bodies along with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

DEL56 SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT-BOLLYWOOD REAX Shocked Bollywood mourns Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide Mumbai: The news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide on Sunday left the Hindi film industry in shock with Bollywood personalities Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and others mourning the loss of the talented artiste at the age of 34. Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence, the police said.

DEL43 RAJNATH-LD BORDER India no longer weak, will not compromise on national pride: Rajnath on border row with China New Delhi: Amid a standoff with China on the Ladakh border, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that India will never compromise on its 'national pride', asserting that its security capability has risen and it is no longer a 'weak' country.

DES11 UKD-INDONEPAL-KALAPANI-SCHOLARS Uttarakhand scholars refute Nepal's claim on Kalapani Pithoragarh (U'khand), Jun 14 (PTI) Uttarakhand scholars on Sunday cited scriptures and books written before Independence that showed Kalapani as the source of Kali river, a key factor in Indian claim to areas that Nepal has now incorporated in its own map.

DEL51 VIRUS-PEAK-STUDY COVID-19 peak in India may arrive mid-Nov, paucity of ICU beds, ventilators likely: Study New Delhi: The peak stage of COVID-19 pandemic in India has been delayed by the eight-week lockdown along with strengthened public health measures and it may now arrive around mid-November during which there could be a paucity of isolation and ICU beds, and ventilators, according to a study.

LEGAL LGD7 SC-2NDLD JOURNALIST SC restrains HP police from arresting journalist Vinod Dua in sedition case, refuses to stay probe New Delhi: In a relief to journalist Vinod Dua, the Supreme Court in a special hearing on Sunday restrained the Himachal Pradesh police from arresting him till July 6 in a sedition case lodged against him by a local BJP leader over his Youtube show.

LGD10 SC-RELIGIOUS PLACES Muslim body moves SC opposing Hindu organisation's plea against Place of Worship Act, 1991 New Delhi: A Muslim body has moved the Supreme Court seeking to oppose a plea filed by a Hindu organisation challenging a provision of a 1991 law that provides for maintaining the 'religious character' of holy structures as it existed on August 15, 1947, in a bid to open the litigation route to reclaim disputed religious sites other than the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

FOREIGN FGN13 NEPAL-MAP Nepal's upper house endorses proposal to consider amendment to update new political map Kathmandu: Nepal Parliament's upper house on Sunday endorsed a proposal to discuss the Constitution amendment bill to update the country’s new political map that includes three strategically key Indian territories, a day after the lower house unanimously voted in favour of the bill.

FGN10 VIRUS-PAK-CASES COVID-19: Pak records highest single-day increase, tally at 1,39,230 Islamabad: Pakistan has recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day with 6,825 new patients, taking the tally to 1,39,230, while more than 80 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday.

FGN9 US-MILITARY-SIKH Anmol Narang becomes first observant Sikh to graduate from US Military Academy at West Point Washington: Anmol Narang has made history by becoming the first observant Sikh to graduate from the prestigious United States Military Academy at West Point, and the Second Lieutenant is hopeful that her efforts to represent her religion and community will encourage Americans to learn more about Sikhism.

BUSINESS DEL7 BIZ-PETROL-HIKE Petrol price hiked by 62 paise/litre, diesel by 64 paise; rates up by Rs 4.52 and Rs 4.64 in 8 days New Delhi: Petrol price on Sunday was hiked by a record 62 paise per litre and that of diesel by 64 paise as oil companies for the eighth day in a row adjusted retail rates in line with cost since ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision. PTI RDM RDM