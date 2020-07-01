HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5:45 pm NATION DEL21 VIRUS LD CASES COVID-19: India records 507 deaths in single day, 18,653 new infections New Delhi: India registered the highest single-day COVID-19 deaths at 507 on Wednesday with Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu accounting for over 70 per cent of the fatalities, while 18,653 new infections were reported taking the total tally to 5,85,493, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL62 SINOINDIA-TALKS Indian, Chinese armies identify expeditious and phased de-escalation as priority: Sources New Delhi: India and Chinese militaries have emphasised on the need for an expeditious, phased and step wise de-escalation as a priority at a nearly 12-hour corps commander-level meeting on Tuesday which was aimed at ending the seven-week bitter standoff in eastern Ladakh, military sources said.

DEL70 SINOINDIA-RAJNATH-LADAKH Defence Minister Rajnath Singh likely to visit Ladakh on Friday: Sources New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to visit Ladakh on Friday to review India's military preparedness in view of the bitter border standoff with the Chinese army in the region, sources said.

DEL11 PM-DOCTORS DAY PM Modi applauds role of doctors, CAs New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the role of doctors in their 'spirited' fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying they are saving lives by putting themselves in danger.

DEL42 INDOPAK-PRISONERS India, Pakistan exchange lists of civilian prisoners New Delhi: India and Pakistan on Wednesday exchanged lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their respective custodies as per the provisions of a 2008 agreement.

DEL59 UKD-PATANJALI Patanjali can sell its drug but not as 'cure' to COVID-19 Haridwar/New Delhi: Yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved on Wednesday said there are no AYUSH Ministry restrictions on selling Coronil, a drug the company recently launched as a medicine for COVID-19 but is now calling it a product to “manage” the disease.

DEL28 RAHUL-VIRUS-NURSES Govts trying to manage perceptions, give sense that COVID-19 problem not as bad: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Governments are trying to 'manage the perception' about coronavirus infections and give a sense that the problem is not as bad as it is, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday, asserting that it is important to accept the problem and fight it.

DEL63 DL-VIRUS-LD KEJRIWAL CM says COVID situation brought under control with joint efforts of Delhi & central govts New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the COVID-19 situation has been brought under control for now with the 'combined efforts' of Delhi government, Centre and other organisations, but cautioned people against any lapse in social and personal behaviour that may again lead to a rise in cases.

BOM13 MH-VIRUS-2ND LD SECTION 144 Mumbai: Section 144 imposed to check rising COVID-19 cases Mumbai: Mumbai police on Wednesday issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in the city, restricting movement of people in public places, and said the measure was taken to check rising COVID-19 cases.

MDS8 TN-EVACUATION-LD SHIP Indian Navy repatriates over 600 Indians from Iran Tuticorin: The Indian Navy on Wednesday repatriated over 600 Indians from Iran as part of the Centre's 'Samudra Setu' mission to evacuate stranded Indian citizens from abroad.

LEGAL LGD5 VIRUS-SC-RIOTS SC refuses to entertain bail plea of COVID-19 positive convict in 1984 riots case New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to entertain a plea for interim bail of convict and former MLA Mahender Yadav, serving 10 years jail term in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, on the ground that he has been admitted to the ICU after being tested positive for COVID-19.

LGB1 MH-HC-ABORTION HC permits minor rape victim to terminate 25-week pregnancy Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has permitted a 17-year-old rape victim to terminate her 25-week pregnancy despite a report submitted by the civic-run KEM Hospital here advising against the abortion.

BUSINESS DEL37 BIZ-LD GST COLLECTION GST collection in June at Rs 90,917 cr, Q1 mop up dips 59 pc due to COVID-19 lockdown New Delhi: GST revenue collection in June stood at Rs 90,917 crore, up from Rs 62,009 crore mopped up in May and Rs 32,294 crore in April.

