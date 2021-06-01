HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5.30 PM: NATION: DEL36 PM-BOARD EXAM PM Modi to chair meeting regarding class 12 board exams New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting regarding class 12 board exams on Tuesday evening.

DEL57 VIRUS-HEALTH MINISTRY By July or early Aug, will have enough COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate 1 cr people a day: Centre New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said that by July or early August, there will be enough COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate one crore people a day.

DEL29 CEC-INTERVIEW Covid-19: EC confident of holding five assembly polls in 2022 on time, says CEC Chandra New Delhi: The Election Commission is confident of holding the five assembly polls due early next year, including in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, on time as the poll panel has gained a lot of experience from the electoral exercise in Bihar, West Bengal and four other assemblies amid the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra has asserted. By Nilesh Bhagat DEL59 MHA-WB-2NDLD CS-NOTICE Home Ministry notice to Alapan Bandyopadhyay under Disaster Management Act New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has served a show-cause notice to former chief secretary of West Bengal Alapan Bandyopadhyay under a stringent provision of the Disaster Management Act that entails imprisonment up to two years, amid a tug-of-war between the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee government over him.

DEL54 CONG-PUNJAB-SIDHU Punjab Cong crisis: Sidhu appears before AICC panel, says his stance remains unchanged New Delhi: Truth can be suppressed but never defeated, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said Tuesday after he appeared before a three-member committee set up by the party to address factionalism in the Punjab unit, and asserted his stand remains unchanged.

CAL7 WB-MEETING-LD-DHANKHAR 'Ego prevailed over public service': Dhankhar on Mamata skipping PM meet Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday stirred fresh controversy by saying 'ego prevailed over public service' on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipping Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting to review post-cyclone damages on May 28.

MDS6 TN-LOCKDOWN-CM Lockdown cannot be extended again and again, no shortage of oxygen or beds: TN CM Stalin Chennai: The lockdown cannot be extended indefinitely and it has to be ended soon, but it is in the hands of the people, Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Tuesday and appealed to them to follow COVID-19 guidelines to help prevent the virus spread.

LEGAL: LGD18 SC-ORPHANS SC seeks information on Centre's scheme for kids orphaned by COVID New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday took note of the Centre's welfare scheme to provide relief to children who have lost parents to COVID-19 pandemic, and sought details of the plan along with the mechanism devised to monitor it.

BOM9 GA-HC-TEJPAL-APPEAL Goa govt seeks retrial in Tejpal case; cites trial court's observations Mumbai: The Goa government in its appeal before the Bombay High Court against journalist Tarun Tejpal's acquittal in a rape case said it was a fit case for retrial, citing the trial court's lack of understanding of a victim's post-trauma behaviour and censuring of her character.

BOM12 MH-HC-MINOR-VACCINATION HC asks Maha to reply on couple's plea to send daughter to US for vaccination Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government to reply to a petition of a city-based couple, seeking the court's help in sending their minor daughter to the US for vaccination against COVID-19.

BUSINESS: DEL37 BIZ-STOCKS-CLOSE Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower on profit-booking Mumbai: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower after range-bound trade on Tuesday as investors booked profits at higher levels amid largely positive cues from global markets.

DEL38 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold gains Rs 285; silver jumps Rs 952 New Delhi: Gold rose by Rs 285 to Rs 48,892 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday following a rally in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

FOREIGN: FGN15 CHINA-INDIA-BRICS Look forward to build consensus on issues of common concern at BRICS FMs meet: China Beijing: Ahead of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting, China said on Tuesday that it looks forward to exchanging views, coordinating positions and building up consensus with other members of the five-member bloc on the most urgent issues of common concern. By K J M Varma FGN12 UK-INDIA-AIRPORT UK's Heathrow Airport opens terminal for ‘red list’ countries like India London: London's busy Heathrow Airport opened a dedicated new terminal on Tuesday for arrivals from countries designated as 'red list', such as India, for a higher risk of COVID-19 transmission. By Aditi Khanna. PTI DIV DIV