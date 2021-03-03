HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5.30 pm: DEL41 PM-BUDGET-LD EDUCATION Need to work on mission mode to overcome language barriers for allowing talent to flourish: PM New Delhi: Asserting that the new National Education Policy (NEP) encourages the use of local languages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said work needs to be done on a mission mode to overcome linguistic barriers in the education system so that the talent of those from rural areas and the poor is allowed to flourish. DEL25 ITX-RAIDS-LD BOLLYWOOD IT dept raids Taapsee Pannu, Reliance Entertainment CEO and Phantom Films promoters Mumbai/New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday raided premises linked to the filmmakers, including Anurag Kashyap, who launched the now dissolved production house Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhashish Sarkar and Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, officials said.

DEL22 PREZ-VACCINE President Kovind gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind was administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at an army hospital on Tuesday and urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated.

DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 14,989 new cases, 98 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,11,39,516 with 14,989 new infections, while the active cases were recorded above 1.7 lakh after a month, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

MDS6 KA-MINISTER-RESIGNATION Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi resigns following allegations of sexual harassment Bengaluru: Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Wednesday sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa following allegations of sexual harassment against him.

MDS1 KA-MINISTER-CD-BROTHER Minister's brother seeks CBI inquiry into sexual harassment charge, calls CD 'fake' Bengaluru: BJP MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi on Wednesday sought a CBI probe into allegations of sexual harassment against his brother and Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, and also threatened to file Rs 100 crore defamation case against those who released a 'fake CD'.

DEL38 CONG-UP-2NDLD CRIME Rahul, Priyanka slam Adityanath govt over law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday over the law and order situation in the state.

DEL7 PM-WILDLIFE Everything should be done to ensure protection of forests, safe habitats for animals: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended people working for the protection of wildlife on World Wildlife Day on Wednesday, and said that everything possible should be done to preserve forests and safe habitats for animals.

DEL34 BORDER-BATTALIONS-SSB Govt okays 12 new SSB battalions to fortify Nepal, Bhutan borders, tri-junction area New Delhi: The government has sanctioned a dozen fresh SSB battalions, comprising over 13,000 personnel for the Nepal and Bhutan borders guarding force, to 'fortify' defences along these fronts including the tri-junction area in Sikkim that adjoins Bhutan and Tibet, officials said. By Neelabh Srivastava MDS13 TN-POLLS-BJP-AIADMK BJP says AIADMK will decide on accommodating Sasikala, ruling party rules out scope Chennai: The BJP on Wednesday said the AIADMK would decide on accommodating V K Sasikala, confidante of late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa, in the ruling party-led alliance for the April 6 assembly polls.

LEGAL LGD4 SC-ABDULLAH SC dismisses PIL seeking action against Farooq Abdullah over his comments on Article 370 New Delhi: Observing that expression of views that are different from the opinion of the government cannot be termed as seditious, the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL seeking action against National Conference president Farooq Abdullah over his comments on abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

FOREIGN FGN19 US-TANDEN-2NDLD NOMINATION Neera Tanden withdraws her nomination as President Biden's budget chief Washington: In the first major setback to US President Joe Biden, Indian-American policy expert Neera Tanden has withdrawn her nomination as his top White House budget official after she faced strong opposition from both Democratic and Republican senators for her past controversial posts on social media. By Lalit K Jha FGN12 UN-INDIA-SYRIA-VACCINE India stands ready to work with UN to ensure supply of COVID-19 vaccines in Syria United Nations: India, which has shipped critical supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to nations globally, has said it stands ready to work with the United Nations and its agencies to ensure the doses are delivered to people of Syria facing “dire” situation compounded by the pandemic, winterisation and food insecurity. By Yoshita Singh SPORTS SPD9 SPO-CRI-IND-KOHLI-ROTATION Kohli bats for rotation policy in age of bio-bubbles Ahmedabad: India skipper Virat Kohli feels rotation policy is the way forward in the age of bio-bubbles as mental fatigue caused by restrictive quarantines will make it extremely difficult for players to stay hungry. PTI HDA