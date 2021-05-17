HIGHLIGHTS
New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5.20 PM: NATION: DEL8 MH-LD CYCLONE Tauktae intensifies into extremely severe cyclonic storm Mumbai/New Delhi: Tauktae has turned into an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm', the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.
DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES India registers 2.81 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 4,106 deaths New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,49,65,463 on Monday with 2,81,386 fresh cases, the lowest in 27 days, while the death toll climbed to 2,74,390 as 4,106 more people succumbed to the disease, according to Union health ministry data.
DEL43 VIRUS-VACCINE ADVERSE EVENTS Miniscule bleeding, clotting events post COVID-19 vaccination in India: Govt New Delhi: India has reported 26 potential cases of bleeding and clotting after administration of Covishield vaccine, a government panel investigating adverse events following COVID-19 immunisation has found.
DEL29 VIRUS-DRDO-LD DRUG First batch of anti-COVID drug 2DG rolled out New Delhi: The first batch of anti-COVID oral drug 2-DG, developed by the DRDO, was rolled out on Monday as a severe wave of the coronavirus pandemic continued to ravage large parts of India.
DEL26 CBI-2NDLD NARADA Narada sting case: CBI arrests 3 TMC leaders, ex-party leader; to file charge sheet Kolkata/New Delhi: The CBI on Monday arrested three TMC leaders and a former party leader in connection with the Narada sting case, wherein politicians were purportedly caught taking money on camera, and will file a charge sheet against them and another accused, officials said.
DEL25 VIRUS-CHILDREN REHABILITATION Govt lays out procedure to rehabilitate children who lost parents to COVID New Delhi: The government has laid out a procedure for rehabilitation of children who lost their parents to COVID-19.
DEL27 VIRUS-VACCINE-DOSES Over 2 Cr COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states: Centre New Delhi: More than two crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union territories, while nearly three lakh doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union health ministry said on Monday.
DEL9 VIRUS-PANEL-JAMEEL Noted virologist quits Centre's panel on genome sequencing New Delhi: Days after pointing out that scientists are facing 'stubborn resistance to evidence-based policy making', noted virologist Shahid Jameel quit as the head of INSACOG, a central government panel which conducts genome sequencing of coronavirus.
BOM6 GJ-CYCLONE Cyclone Tauktae to reach Guj coast tonight; over 1 lakh people shifted Ahmedabad: Cyclone Tauktae, which has now intensified into an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm', is likely to reach Gujarat coast by Monday evening and cross the state coast between 8 pm and 11 pm, the IMD said.
BUSINESS: DEL47 BIZ-LD INFLATION-WPI WPI inflation hits double digits in April at 10.49 pc; prices of food items, crude harden New Delhi: The wholesale price-based inflation shot up to an all-time high of 10.49 per cent in April, on rising prices of food items, crude oil and manufactured goods, and experts believe that the uptrend is likely to continue.
LEGAL: LGD18 SC-YSRC-LD MP SC orders medical examination of rebel YSRC MP at Army hospital in Telangana in sedition case New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed rebel YSR Congress MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, arrested in sedition case, be taken to Army hospital at Secunderabad in Telangana for medical examination.
LGD17 DL-HC-VIRUS-MEDICINES-LD POLITICIANS Political leaders have no business to hoard stocks of COVID-19 medicines: HC New Delhi: Political leaders have no business to hoard stocks of COVID-19 medicines that are already in shortage and they are expected to surrender these drugs, said the Delhi High Court which on Monday also expressed dissatisfaction over a 'vague and whitewashed enquiry' report filed by the Delhi Police over the allegations against politicians hoarding and distributing medicines, including Remdesivir, in national capital.
LGD21 DL-COURT-KALRA 'Black-marketing' of oxygen concentrators: Delhi Police seeks 5-day custody of bizman Navneet Kalra New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday sought five days' custody of businessman Navneet Kalra from a city court for interrogation in connection with alleged black-marketing and hoarding of oxygen concentrators.
LGD10 DL-HC-LD WHATSAPP WhatsApp privacy policy not conforming to Indian IT laws: Centre to HC New Delhi: The Centre on Monday told the Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsApp as a violation of the Indian Information Technology (IT) law and rules, and sought directions to the social media platform to make it clear whether it was confirming to the same.
Israel says Gaza tunnels destroyed in heavy airstrikes Gaza City (Gaza Strip): The Israeli military unleashed a wave of heavy airstrikes on the Gaza Strip early Monday, saying it destroyed 15 kilometers (nine miles) of militant tunnels and the homes of nine Hamas commanders. By Fares Akram and Joseph Krauss