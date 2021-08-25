HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) These are the top stories at 1730 hours: NATION DEL51 VIRUS-MANDAVIYA-LD TEACHERS COVID-19: States asked to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers' Day New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said more than two crore additional COVID-19 vaccine doses are being made available to states this month and they have been asked to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers' Day on September 5.

DEL39 VIRUS-ZYDUS-VACCINATION DRIVE NTAGI to soon chalk out roadmap to introduce Zydus Cadila's vaccine in Covid inoculation drive New Delhi: The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) will soon hold a meeting to devise a roadmap for introducing Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine in the inoculation drive and prioritising beneficiaries focusing on those aged 12-18 years with comorbidities. By Payal Banerjee DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: Active cases increase to 3,22,327 New Delhi: India logged 37,593 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased marginally to 3,22,327, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

DEL13 MHA-AFGHANS-VISA All Afghans must travel to India on e-Visa: Govt New Delhi: The Union home ministry on Wednesday announced that all Afghan nationals henceforth must travel to India only on e-Visa in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

DEL14 WATER-INDOPAK Pak objects to Kiru hydro plant design; India says project fully compliant with Indus treaty New Delhi: Pakistan has raised objections to the design of India's Kiru hydroelectric plant, a mega 624 MW project over the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir, but New Delhi asserts that the project is fully compliant with the Indus Water Treaty, according to officials. By Prashant Rangnekar DEL42 CAB-LD SUGARCANE Centre hikes sugar FRP to Rs 290/quintal; rules out raising sugar selling price New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) The Centre on Wednesday hiked the minimum price that mills have to pay to sugarcane growers by Rs 5 per quintal to Rs 290 a quintal for 2021-22 marketing year, but ruled out any immediate increase in the selling price of sugar.

DEL35 AFGHAN-INDIA CDS Anticipated Taliban takeover of Afghanistan but timelines surprised us: CDS New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Wednesday asserted that any possible terrorist activity flowing out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and finding its way into India will be firmly dealt with, and suggested that the Quad nations should boost cooperation in the global war on terrorism.

BOM17 MH-HC-RANE-LD GOVT Won't take coercive action against Narayan Rane on Nashik FIR: Maha govt to HC Mumbai: The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that it would not take any coercive action against Union Minister Narayan Rane in the FIR lodged in Nashik over his controversial remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

BUSINESS DEL46 BIZ-FM-MONETISATION-CONG Cong govts did asset monetisations too, why didn't Rahul tear-off those proposals, asks FM Mumbai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on those criticising the Rs 6 lakh crore monetisation plan, wondering if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi even understands what such a move entails.

DEL37 BIZ-FM BANKS FM asks banks to work with state govts to push ‘one district, one product’ agenda Mumbai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said she has requested banks to work with all state governments to push the ‘one district, one product’ agenda.

DEL50 BIZ-SIAM-LD BHARGAVA Maruti's RC Bhargava, TVS Motor's Venu Srinivasan call for 'concrete action' to revive auto sector New Delhi: Auto industry leaders, RC Bhargava of Maruti Suzuki India and Venu Srinivasan of TVS Motor, on Wednesday hit out at government officials for only paying lip service to the sector and not taking any 'concrete action' to reverse the decline in growth over the past few years.

LEGAL LGD12 SC-LD ASTHANA SC asks HC to decide in 2 weeks plea against appointment of Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police chief New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday asked Delhi High Court to decide within two weeks the plea pending before it challenging the appointment of senior IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner.

FGN11 US-BIDEN-AFGHAN-2NDLD TROOPS Completion of Aug 31 deadline for Afghan evacuation mission depends on Taliban cooperation: Biden Washington: President Joe Biden has said the US is on 'a pace' to complete its evacuation mission in Afghanistan by August 31 and doesn't plan to have troops in the country past that date, but the completion of the deadline depends on cooperation from the Taliban. By Lalit K Jha FGN10 G7-LAWMAKERS-INDIA Washington: Influential lawmakers from the G-7 countries have urged that India should be invited to attend the bloc's meetings that seeks to develop a common and united front for global security and regional stability in the aftermath of the Taliban taking control over Afghanistan. By Lalit K Jha FGN26 CHINA-TALIBAN China, Taliban hold their first dialogue in Kabul Beijing: China has established its first diplomatic contact with the Taliban in Kabul after the militant group took control of Afghanistan and the two sides now have 'unimpeded and effective communication', a Chinese official said on Wednesday. By K J M Varma