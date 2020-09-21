HIGHLIGHTS AT 12.40 PM

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) These are the top stories at 12.40 pm: Nation: PAR9 RS-LD NO CONFIDENCE MOTION RS suspends 8 MPs over unruly behaviour; Naidu rejects motion of no confidence against Harivansh New Delhi: Rajya Sabha on Monday suspended eight MPs, including TMC leader Derek O'Brien and Sanjay Singh of AAP, for the remaining part of the Monsoon session over their 'unruly behaviour' during the passage of farm bills.

PAR11 RS-ADJOURN-DAY Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid uproar over suspension of members New Delhi: Rajya Sabha was on Monday adjourned for the day amid uproar by opposition members over suspension of eight MPs, including TMC leader Derek O'Brien and Sanjay Singh of AAP, for the remaining part of the Monsoon session over their 'unruly behaviour' during the passage of farm bills.

DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES 86,961 new COVID-19 cases in India, tally reaches 54,87,580; death toll mounts to 87,882 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally reached 54.88 lakh with 86,961 people being infected in the past 24 hours, while 43,96,399 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 80.12 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

BOM5 MH-3RD LD COLLAPSE Maha: 10 killed in Bhiwandi building collapse; 11 rescued Thane: Seven children and three others were killed and 11, including a four-year-old boy, rescued after a three-storeyed building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi town on Monday, police said.

DEL11 RSQ-TABLIGHI Tablighi Jamaat event caused COViD-19 to spread to 'many persons' : MHA to RS New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Monday said the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi's Nizamuddin locality in March led to the coronavirus infection spreading to 'many persons'.

CAL5 WB-MPS-SUSPENSION-MAMATA Mamata calls suspension of RS MPs reflective of govt's autocratic mindset Kolkata: The TMC on Monday denounced the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs, with its leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calling the action reflective of the 'autocratic mindset' of the government.

Legal: LGD4 SC-LD NLSIU-NLAT SC cancels NLSIU Bengaluru entrance exam NLAT-2020 New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday quashed NLSIU Bengaluru's notification for a separate entrance exam, the National Law Aptitude Test-2020 held on September 12, for admission to its five-year integrated BA LLB (Hons) programme.

LGD6 DL-COURT-JOURNALIST Court extends freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma's custody in espionage case New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday extended by seven days the custodial interrogation of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, arrested in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act.

Foreign: FGN8 PAK-OPPOSITION Opposition parties in Pak launch alliance to oust PM Imran Khan Islamabad: Demanding Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's immediate resignation, the country's major Opposition parties have launched an alliance to hold a countrywide protest movement to oust his government. By Sajjad Hussain Sports: SPF8 SPO-CRI-IPL-LD UMPIRE-HOWLER KXIP appeal against 'short run' call, players seek more technology intervention for better calls Dubai: Kings XI Punjab have appealed against on-field umpire Nitin Menon's controversial 'short run' call at crunch time of their IPL game against Delhi Capitals as former players seek more technological intervention for the sake of fair results.

SPF7 SPO-CRI-IPL-ASHWIN-IYER Injured Ashwin says he'll be ready for next game, but final decision rests with physio: Iyer Dubai: Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer said senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is hopeful of recovering from his shoulder injury before their next IPL game but a final call on his availability will rest with the team physio.