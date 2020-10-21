HIGHLIGHTS AT 12:30 PM

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Following are top stories at 12:30 PM: NATION DEL3 CHINA INDIA LD SOLDIER Chinese soldier who strayed across LAC in Ladakh's Demchok sector released New Delhi/Beijing: The Chinese soldier, who was apprehended by the Indian Army in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on Monday, has been handed over to China, official sources said on Wednesday.

DEL19 JK-ED-LD ABDULLAH Farooq Abdullah appears before ED in JKCA money laundering case again Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for the second time in three days on Wednesday in connection with a multi-crore scam in the JK Cricket Association, with his National Conference terming the summons 'yet another attempt to browbeat' the opposition.

DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 caseload climbs to 76,51,107 with 54,044 new cases New Delhi: The number of new coronavirus infections reported in India in a span of 24 hours remained below 60,000 for the third consecutive day, taking the COVID-19 caseload to 76,51,107, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

DEL1 PM-POLICE Modi lauds police forces on Police Commemoration Day New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty and said police personnel always give their best without hesitation.

DEL7 SHAH-POLICE Police forces being modernised to tackle new challenges of security, crime: Amit Shah New Delhi: The government is undertaking a comprehensive modernisation programme to prepare the police and paramilitary forces of the country for newer challenges of terrorism, cyber crime and border security, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Wednesday.

DEL16 INTERVIEW-VACCINES-GATES FOUNDATION CEO Very large portion of COVID-19 vaccines likely to be manufactured in India: Gates Foundation CEO New Delhi: A very large portion of COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be manufactured in India through the country's strong and robust private sector partners, said Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman. By Uzmi Athar CAL1 BH-POLL-JAMUI-PROFILE Jamui: Striking gold on poll debut tough task for ace shooter Shreyasi Jamui (Bihar): She hit the bullseye winning the Commonwealth Games shooting gold in 2018, but securing the pole position on her maiden election outing may not be an easy task for Shreyasi, the daughter of former Union minister Digvijay Singh, as she faces a formidable opposition in RJD strongman Vijay Prakash. By Dipak Ranjan BOM4 MH-FLOOD-THACKERAY Maha govt committed to give help soon to rain-hit people: CM Osmanabad: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said his government is committed to restore normalcy in the lives of those hit by heavy rains and floods in the state as soon as possible.

FOREIGN FGN12 US-KAMALA-BIRTHDAY Kamala Harris turns 56, Biden says will celebrate her next birthday at WH Erie (US): Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris turned 56 on Tuesday, with the party's presidential nominee Joe Biden greeting her on the big day, saying they would celebrate her next birthday at the White House. By Lalit K Jha FGN17 PAK-FATF Pakistan unlikely to exit FATF's grey list: Report Islamabad: Pakistan might remain on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as it has been unable to comply with six of the 27 points in the global watchdog's action plan, a media report said on Wednesday. By Sajjad Hussain