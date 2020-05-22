HIGHLIGHTS AT 12.30 PM

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 12.30 pm: Top Stories: DEL28 VIRUS LD CASES India records biggest single-day spike of 6,088 COVID-19 cases; death toll mounts to 3,583 New Delhi: The country has recorded the biggest single-day spike of 6,088 COVID-19 cases, while the death toll due to the virus has climbed to 3,583, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

CAL9 WB-LD CYCLONE Cyclone toll in Bengal rises to 77, PM arrives to take stock Kolkata: The death toll from cyclone Amphan in West Bengal rose to 77 on Friday, as disaster management and civil authorities scrambled to restore normal life and Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew down to the state capital to take stock of the situation, officials said.

DEL37 BIZ-LD RBI RBI ramps up economic support; cuts interest rates, extends loan moratorium Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday slashed interest rates, extended moratorium on loan repayments and allowed banks to lend more to corporates in an effort to support the economy which is likely to contract for the first time in over four decades.

Nation: CAL5 WB-MODI-ARRIVAL PM arrives in Kolkata, to take stock of post-cyclone situation in W Bengal Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday to take stock of the situation in West Bengal, which has been devastated by cyclone Amphan.

CAL7 WB-CYCLONE-MAMATA Cyclone Amphan 'more than a national disaster', never seen such devastation: Mamata Kolkata: Ahead of conducting an aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas in West Bengal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday contended that the calamity, which has wreaked havoc in the state and left at least 77 dead, is 'more than a national disaster'.

DEL9 CYCLONE-RAHUL Devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha disturbing: Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the widespread devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha is disturbing, as he condoled the death of those killed in the natural calamity.

MDS2 TN-JAYA-LD ORDINANCE TN Governor promulgates ordinance to take temporary possession of Jayalalithaa's residence Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has promulgated an ordinance to take temporary possession of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's residence to convert it into a memorial, the state government said on Friday.

Legal: LGD1 VIRUS-DL-HC-FUNCTIONING COVID-19: Delhi HC, district courts functioning restricted till May 31 New Delhi: Restrictions on the functioning of the Delhi High Court and district courts will remain in place till May 31 in view of COVID-19 and only urgent matters will be heard.

Foreign: FGN21 VIRUS-PAK-CASES Pakistan's COVID-19 cases go past 50,000 with record 2,603 new patients Islamabad: Pakistan's coronavirus cases on Friday crossed the 50,000-mark after a record 2,603 more patients were diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease, the health ministry said.

FGN3 US-VIRUS-CHINA Coronavirus came from China, US is not going to take it lightly, says Trump Washington: The deadly coronavirus came from China and the US is not going to take it lightly, President Donald Trump said on Thursday.