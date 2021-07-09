HIGHLIGHTS AT 12.30 PM

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 12.30 pm: Nation: DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 43,393 new cases, 911 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India logged 43,393 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,07,52,950, while the active cases have declined to 4,58,727, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

DEL8 PM-MEET OXYGEN PM to chair meeting to review availability of oxygen across country New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on Friday to review the augmentation and availability of medical DEL1 JK-ENCOUNTER Gunbattle underway between militants and security forces in J-K’s Kulgam Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

BOM2 CG-IPS OFFICER-SEDITION Chhattisgarh: ADG suspended in DA case booked on sedition charge for 'conspiracy' against govt Raipur: Chhattisgarh police have filed a sedition case against G P Singh, an IPS officer, who was suspended earlier this week in a disproportionate assets case following raids at his premises by the state's Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW), officials said on Friday.

MDS2 KL-DRUG-TAX-VIJAYAN-PM Vijayan requests PM to waive tax on imported life-saving drug for child Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday urged the Centre to waive GST and customs duty on a life-saving drug to be imported from the US for the treatment of a child suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a rare disease, in the state.

Legal: LGD3 DL-HC-WHATSAPP PRIVACY Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC New Delhi: Whatsapp told the Delhi High Court on Friday that till the data protection bill comes into force, it would not compel users to opt for its new privacy policy as it has been put on hold.

Foreign: FGN4 US-AFGHAN-PAK Have been in communication with Pakistan about Taliban's safe havens: Pentagon Washington: The US has been in communication with Pakistan about how to close down the safe havens used by the Taliban to refurbish and replenish themselves, the Pentagon has said. By Lalit K Jha FGN3 US-BIDEN-AFGHAN US military mission in Afghanistan to conclude on August 31: Biden Washington: America’s military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on August 31, President Joe Biden has announced, noting that the drawdown of troops in the war-ravaged country is proceeding in a secure and orderly way. By Lalit K Jha FGN9 US-SPELLING-LD BEE Zaila Avant-garde becomes first African American to win 2021 Spelling Bee; Indian-Americans come 2nd and 3rd Washington: Zaila Avant-garde, a 14-year-old basketball prodigy, has won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee, becoming the first African American contestant to win in 93 editions of the prestigious competition. PTI AQS AQS