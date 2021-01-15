HIGHLIGHTS AT 12:30 PM

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 12:30 pm: NATION DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 15,590 fresh cases New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,05,27,683 with 15,590 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while recoveries have surged to 1,01,62,738, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

DEL25 FARMERS-MEETING Union ministers start ninth round of talks with protesting farmer unions New Delhi: The ninth round of talks between protesting farmer unions and three central ministers got underway here on Friday afternoon to break the over-a-month-long deadlock on the three new agri laws.

DEL14 RAHUL-FARMERS Rahul seeks public support for campaign in favour of farmers, against fuel prices New Delhi: Asking people to join the farmers' 'satyagraha' against the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday spoke out in support of the ongoing protests and against rising fuel prices in the country.

DEL22 CENTRAL VISTA-PARLIAMENT Centra Vista: Construction work of new Parliament building begins New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The construction work of the new Parliament building started on Friday, over a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the project under the government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan.

BOM1 MH-MUNDE-NCP Facing rape charges, Munde to continue as minister for now Mumbai: In a relief for Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde, who is facing rape allegation by a woman, his party NCP has decided to let him continue in the cabinet post for now, sources said on Friday.

DEL21 UP-SHARMA BJP BJP names former IAS officer AK Sharma its MLC candidate in UP New Delhi: Former IAS officer Arvind Kumar Sharma, considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was on Friday named BJP's candidate for the upcoming legislative council polls in Uttar Pradesh.

BOM2 MH-POLLS-PANCHAYAT Polling begins for gram panchayat elections in Maharashtra Mumbai: Polling for elections to over 14,000 gram panchayats in 34 of the total 36 districts in Maharashtra began on a peaceful note on Friday morning, an official said.

Story continues

MDS1 KL-BUDGET Ker: Welfare pension hiked, relief measures for farmers in Left govt's final budget Thiruvananthapuram: Hike in welfare pensions and relief measures for farmers were proposed in the Kerala 2021-22 budget presented on Friday by Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac.

MDS4 KA-MISHAP 11 killed in road mishap in Karnataka Dharwad: Eleven people including nine women were killed in a road accident near Itigatti village in the district on Friday.

BUSINESS DCM3 BIZ-STRIDES-PHARMA Strides Pharma Science arm gets USFDA nod for HIV treatment drug New Delhi: Drug firm Strides Pharma Science on Friday said its step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global, has received approval from the US health regulator for Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets, used to treat HIV.

FOREIGN FGN9 IMF-INDIA-LD FARM BILLS Farm bills have potential to represent significant step forward for agriculture reforms in India:IMF Washington: The IMF believes the farm bills passed by the Indian government have the potential to represent a significant step forward for agricultural reforms, but a social safety net is needed to protect those who might be adversely impacted during the transition to the new system, a spokesperson of the global lender said here.

FGN11 VIRUS-BIDEN-LD STIMULUS Biden announces USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus plan to revive US economy Washington: US President-elect Joe Biden has announced a USD 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package to tackle the economic fallout from the pandemic, including direct financial aid to average Americans, support to businesses and to provide a boost to the national vaccination programme.

FGN14 US-FBI-LD PROTEST More than 100 individuals arrested for Capitol Hill riots, says FBI Washington: US security agencies have arrested more than 100 individuals for their criminal activities in last week's siege of the Capitol and are monitoring “an extensive amount of concerning online chatter” ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20, FBI Director Christopher Wray said.

PTI ANB ANB