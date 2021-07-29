HIGHLIGHTS AT 12.30 PM

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 12.30 PM: NATION: DEL10 RAHUL-PEGASUS Govt not allowing oppn to discuss issues of national importance in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asked the government not to waste more time of Parliament and let the opposition raise issues of inflation, farmers and Pegasus in the House.

DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES Active COVID-19 cases register increase for second consecutive day New Delhi: India logged 43,509 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,15,28,114, while the active cases registered an increase for the second consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

DEL12 VIRUS-CENTRAL-TEAM-KERALA 6-member Central team to visit Kerala as it still reports high number of Covid cases New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry will depute a six-member team to Kerala for effective COVID-19 management as the state reports a spike in daily cases.

BOM1 GA-RAPE-SAWANT Goa CM faces flak for asking parents of rape victims why their daughters were out so late Panaji: Jul 29 (PTI) Under pressure from the opposition over the gang-rape of two minor girls on a beach, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is facing flak for remarking in the state Assembly that parents need to introspect on why their children were on the beach late at night.

MDS1 TL-COVAXIN-BRAZIL After suspending EUA request, Brazil now shelves import authorisation of Covaxin Hyderabad: After suspending the proposed clinical trials of Bharat Bioetch's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin and a request for Emergency Use Authorisation, Brazil now has suspended its decision to import four million doses of the jab into that country.

BOM3 GJ-BLACKBUCKS-VIDEO Guj: Video showing hundreds of blackbucks crossing road goes viral; PM Modi calls it 'excellent' Bhavnagar: A video showing hundreds of blackbucks crossing a road near the Blackbuck National Park in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district has gone viral on social media platforms, and the spectacle drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

SPORTS OLY24 SPO-OLY-ARCHERY-LDALL IND Das knocks out Olympic champion in Tokyo, joins wife Deepika in last-16 Tokyo: Indian archer Atanu Das on Thursday proved a point by knocking out two-time Olympic champion Oh Jin Hyek to join his wife Deepika Kumari in individual pre-quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics.

OLY21 SPO-OLY-HOCK-IND-2NDLD MEN Dominant India beat Argentina 3-1 to seal QF berth in Olympic men's hockey Tokyo: The Indian men's hockey team stormed into the quarterfinals of the Olympic Games with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over defending champions Argentina, scoring two goals in the final two minutes of its penultimate pool match here on Thursday.

BUSINESS: DCM9 BIZ-STOCKS-TEJAS-NETWORKS Tejas Networks shares jump 5 pc; hit upper circuit as Tata Sons arm to acquire controlling stake New Delhi: Shares of Tejas Networks on Thursday jumped 5 per cent to hit its upper circuit after the telecom and network firm said an arm of Tata Sons will acquire controlling stake in it for nearly Rs 1,890 crore in a multi-step deal.

FOREIGN: FGN5 UN-INDIA-TERRORISM India consistently prevented efforts to dilute focus on terrorism: Amb Tirumurti United Nations: India has consistently kept the spotlight within and outside the UN Security Council on combating terrorism and prevented efforts to 'dilute' the focus on the scourge, New Delhi’s envoy here said, with the country set to host a signature event relating to the Secretary-General’s report on ISIS during the Council's Presidency next month. By Yoshita Singh. PTI TIR TIR