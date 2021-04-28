HIGHLIGHTS AT 12:30 PM

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 12:30 pm: NATION DEL4 MHA-DELHI-ACT-NOTIFY Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Act comes into force; now govt in Delhi means L-G New Delhi: The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, which gives primacy to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) over the elected government in the city, has come into force.

DEL10 VACCINE-REGISTRATION COVID-19 vaccine: Registration for above 18 to start at 4 pm Wednesday New Delhi: All those aged above 18 can register themselves on the CoWIN portal or using the Aarogya Setu app to get vaccinated against COVID-19 starting 4 pm on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said as the government gears up to launch the third phase of vaccination drive from 1 May.

DEL16 VIRUS-LD CASES India adds over 3.60 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases in single day New Delhi: India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

BOM 3 MH-HOSPITAL-LD FIRE Maha: Four patients die after fire at Thane private hospital Thane: Four patients died after a fire broke out at a private hospital near Thane in Maharashtra in the wee hours of Wednesday, a civic official said DEL18 DEF-LD IAF-OXYGEN IAF airlifts 9 cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai, Singapore New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted nine cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai and Singapore and has brought them to the Panagarh air base in West Bengal, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

DEL17 VIRUS-ITBP-CENTRE Only one-third beds in ITBP COVID care centre taken as O2 supply 'limited' New Delhi: Only one-third of the total 500 oxygen beds at the ITBP operated COVID care centre in south Delhi are occupied as the border guarding force said the capacity to admit coronavirus infected patients at the facility is 'limited' due to supply of oxygen.

CAL5 AS-2NDLD QUAKE Quake of 6.2 magnitude strikes Assam, six more follow Guwahati/Shillong/Itanagar: Seven back-to-back earthquakes jolted Assam and some other northeastern states on Wednesday morning, causing extensive damage to buildings and forcing people to scamper out of their homes.

LEGAL LGD1 DL-HC-VIRUS-PRISONERS Plea in HC for temporary release of prisoners to decongest jails during pandemic New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre, AAP government, police and prison authority on a plea seeking temporary release on bail or parole of prisoners, involved in non-heinous crimes, from the three jails in the national capital in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

BUSINESS DEL8 BIZ-ADB-INDIA GROWTH India's GDP to grow at 11% this fiscal, surge in COVID cases may put economic recovery at risk: ADB New Delhi: The Indian economy is projected to grow at 11 per cent in the current financial year amid the 'strong' vaccine drive, said ADB on Wednesday, while cautioning that the recent surge in COVID cases may put the country's economic recovery at 'risk'.

FOREIGN FGN1 US-BIDEN-INDIA Immediately sending whole series of help that India needs: US President Biden Washington: The United States is sending a whole series of help that India needs in its battle against COVID-19, President Joe Biden said here, reiterating that New Delhi had done the same when his country was in need last year.

FGN4 US-SEWA-VIRUS Indian-American NGO raises USD4.7 million for COVID relief; to ship 2,184 oxygen concentrators Washington: An Indian-American non-profit body has raised nearly USD4.7 million through social media towards COVID-19 relief efforts in India as the country battles a severe second wave of the pandemic.

FGN6 LANKA-CHINA-MINISTER Chinese Defence Minister arrives in Sri Lanka for bilateral talks Colombo: China’s Defence Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe arrived here on a two-day visit for bilateral talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

