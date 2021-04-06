HIGHLIGHTS AT 12:30 PM

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 12:30 PM: NATION DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 96,982 new cases, 446 fresh fatalities New Delhi: The daily rise in new coronavirus infections in India remained above 90,000 for the third consecutive day taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,26,86,049, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

DEL17 VIRUS-VACCINATIONS India records highest single-day vaccination coverage New Delhi: More than 43 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in a span 24 hours, the highest single-day coverage till now, taking the total doses given in the country so far to 8,31,10,926, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

DEL21 DL-VIRUS-CURFEW Night curfew imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday imposed night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 in view of rising COVID-19 cases, officials said.

DEL18 PM False narratives on farm laws, CAA to create political instability: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that 'false narratives' about his government are spread as part of a big conspiracy to create political instability in the country, and asked BJP members to spread awareness regarding them among the people.

DEL20 RAHUL-RAFALE Rahul Gandhi attacks govt on Rafale jet deal New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe at the government over the Rafale fighter jet deal, saying karma is the ledger of one's action and no one can escape it.

CAL6 WB-POLL-EVM EVMs, VVPATs found at TMC leader's home, poll official suspended Uluberia: Four EVMs and a similar number of VVPATs were found at the house of a Trinamool Congress leader in West Bengal's Howrah district, following which a poll official was suspended, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

MDS6 TN-POLLS 'Smooth' polling underway in TN amid tight security Chennai: Polling is underway in Tamil Nadu with top leaders including AIADMK's O Panneerselvam, DMK chief M K Stalin and celebrities like Rajinikanth exercising their franchise early on Tuesday.

DEL7 PRIYANKA-AS-POLLS Assam polls: Priyanka slams 'irresponsible' EC, BJP's negative politics New Delhi: With the final phase of the assembly elections in Assam taking place on Tuesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that at a time when there is an 'irresponsible' Election Commission and negative politics is being played by the ruling BJP, the people of Assam will choose the path of guarantee of development and progress.

LEGAL LGD2 SC-RAMANA CJI Justice Ramana appointed as next CJI New Delhi: Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was on Tuesday appointed as the next chief justice of India.

BUSINESS DCM6 BIZ-FINMIN-FPI FPIs invest Rs 2.74 lakh cr in equity markets during FY'21 New Delhi: The Finance Ministry on Tuesday said India witnessed strong Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) inflows into the equity markets to the tune of Rs 2,74,034 crore during 2020-21, despite the outbreak of COVID-19.

FOREIGN FGN5 WB-INDIA-SII India blessed to have a major manufacturer of global vaccines: WB Prez on SII Washington: World Bank President David Malpass has said that with the Serum Institute, India is blessed to have a major manufacturer of global vaccines and he is encouraged by the country's ramping up of its domestic vaccination programme.

FGN7 US-LAWMAKER-QUAD-FRANCE US Congressman praises Quad Plus France naval exercise in the Bay of Bengal Washington: An influential American lawmaker has applauded the beginning of the Quad plus France naval exercise in the Bay of Bengal and said that he is dedicated to advancing the US-India defence relationship, particularly in support of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.

FGN8 US-BIDEN-TAX Biden confident that higher corporate tax will not drive companies out of US Washington: US President Joe Biden has exuded confidence that his proposal to hike the corporate tax is unlikely to drive companies out of the country.

