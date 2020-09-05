HIGHLIGHTS AT 12.30 PM

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) These are the top stories at 12.30 pm: NATION DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES India takes 13 days to cross 40 lakh COVID-19 cases from 30 lakh; record 86,432 infections reported in a day New Delhi: India's COVID-19 infection tally sprinted past 40 lakh, just 13 days after it crossed 30 lakh, with a record 86,432 cases being reported in a day, while recoveries have surged to 31,07,223 on Saturday pushing the recovery rate to 77.23 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

DEL9 SUSHANT-NCB Sushant case: NCB to question Rajput's cook Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will record the statement of Sushant Singh Rajput's cook on Saturday in connection with a drugs probe linked to the actor's death, officials said.

DEL13 CHIDAMBARAM-VIRUS-CASES Only country not reaping lockdown strategy benefit appears to be India: Chidambaram New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday attacked the government over the rise in the number of coronavirus cases, claiming that the only country that is not reaping the benefit of the lockdown strategy appears to be India.

MDS2 DEF-LANKA-SHIP Oil tanker on fire off Sri Lanka coast towed to safety Chennai: An India-bound vessel from Kuwait with a crude shipment that caught fire off the Sri Lankan coast been towed to safe waters while fire fighting continues and there has been no oil slick, defence authorities said here on Saturday.

DEL7 JK-SHELLING Pakistani troops shell three sectors along LoC in JK's Poonch Jammu: Pakistani troops engaged in firing and intense mortar shelling in three sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in violation of a ceasefire agreement, a defence spokesman said.

FOREIGN FGN15 US-TRUMP-LD SINOINDIA 'Very nasty' situation along India-China border; ready to help ease tension: Trump Washington: Describing the situation along the India-China border as 'very nasty”, US President Donald Trump has said that the Chinese are 'going at it much more strongly' than a lot of people understand and he would 'love to get involved and help' ease the tension. By Lalit K Jha FGN17 US-INDIA-NIXON-TAPES Newly declassified White House tapes reveal ex-US president Nixon's hatred towards Indians New York: Newly declassified White House tapes disclose former US president Richard Nixon speaking disparagingly about Indians and reveal the bigotry he and his national security adviser Henry Kissinger held that influenced US policy toward India and South Asia under his presidency. By Yoshita Singh FGN20 BANGLA-MOSQUE-EXPLOSION AC explosion in Bangladesh mosque kills 12, injures 25 Dhaka: At least 12 worshippers, including a child, succumbed to their injuries after six air conditioners exploded in a mosque on the outskirts of Bangladesh's capital Dhaka. By Anisur Rahman. PTI SNE