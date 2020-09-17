Highlights at 12.30 pm

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Following are the top stories: NATION DEL17 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 tally in India over 51 lakh, recoveries cross 40 lakh New Delhi: A record single-day increase of 97,894 infections pushed India's COVID-19 tally to over 51 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 40 lakh on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL20 PM-LD BIRTHDAY Modi turns 70, wishes pour in New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday, and wishes poured in for the BJP leader from top dignitaries, including President and Vice President, Union ministers and leaders from across the political divide.

DEL15 RAHUL-GOVT-EMPLOYMENT Employment is dignity, for how long will the govt 'deny' it to people: Rahul New Delhi: Attacking the Centre over the alleged rise in unemployment, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said employment is dignity and asked for how long will the government 'deny' this to people.

DEL4 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Three militants, woman killed in encounter in J&K Srinagar: Three militants and a civilian woman were killed, while two CRPF personnel, including an officer, sustained injuries in a predawn gunbattle on Thursday in Batamaloo area of the city, officials said.

PAR3 RS-VIRUS-CLASH BJP, AAP clash over issue of COVID-19 management during RS debate New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP clashed over the issue of COVID-19 management in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, with the AAP terming as 'foolish' the prime minister's call to clap and beat utensils in honour of coronavirus warriors.

PAR2 RS-ISSUES-JNPT Raut asks govt to reconsider decision to privatise Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday asked the government to reconsider its decision to privatise the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) at Navi Mumbai, saying it would be a loss of a national property.

MDS1 KL-MINISTER-NIA Kerala Minister Jaleel appears before NIA team Kochi: Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel on Thursday appeared before the NIA teamprobing the sensational Kerala gold smuggling case.

CAL2 WB-MAHALAYA-MAMATA Don't let COVID-19 dampen festive spirit: Mamata on Mahalaya Kolkata: Wishing people on Mahalaya, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged everyone to come forward and extend help to those in need in this hour of crisis.

CAL4 WB-MAHALAYA Mahalaya celebrated amid COVID-19, Durga Puja a month later Kolkata: Lakhs of people offered 'tarpan' on the auspicious Mahalaya across West Bengal on Thursday, while Durga Puja festivities this year are going to start more than a month later in an unusual departure from the traditional seven-day gap.

LEGAL LGD4 DL-HC-RHEA-RAKUL HC seeks Centre's stand on Rakul Preet's plea against media reports connecting her to Rhea Chakraborty case New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Centre on actor Rakul Preet Singh's plea to stop media reports from connecting her with the Rhea Chakraborty drug case.

LGD6 DL-COURT-LAUNDERING ED files charge sheet against Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah's wife Bilquis New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has made Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah's wife Bilquis Shah an accused in a 2005 case of money laundering for alleged terror financing against him and alleged hawala dealer Mohammad Aslam Wani.

FOREIGN FGN9 BIZ-WORLD BANK-INDIA India ranks 116 in World Bank's human capital index Washington: India has been ranked at the 116th position in the latest edition of the World Bank's annual Human Capital Index that benchmarks key components of human capital across countries.By Lalit K Jha SPORTS SPO-CRI-IPL-SPORTRADAR Sportradar to monitor 'betting irregularities' during IPL New Delhi: BCCI has roped in Sportradar to detect betting irregularities during the IPL beginning in the UAE on September 19 . PTI HMB