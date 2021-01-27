HIGHLIGHTS AT 12.30 PM

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) These are the top stories at 12.30 pm: NATION DEL14 DL-FARMERS-LD FIR Tractor parade violence: Delhi Police registers 22 FIRs; examining CCTV footage to identify accused New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered 22 FIRs so far in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital leaving over 300 policemen injured, officials said on Wednesday.

DEL13 DL-FARMERS-MEETING Farm union calls meeting to discuss violence during tractor parade in Delhi New Delhi: Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of protesting unions, has called a meeting later on Wednesday to discuss the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital.

DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES 12,689 fresh COVID-19 cases take India's infection tally to 1,06,89,527 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,06,89,527 with 12,689 new cases in a day, while 1,03,59,305 people have recuperated from the infection so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.91 per cent on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

MDS4 KA-SASIKALA Sasikala released from prison after serving 4-year jail-term Bengaluru: Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala was formally released from prison on Wednesday after jail officials completed the formalities.

LEGAL LGD2 SC-FARMERS-VIOLENCE Farmers' tractor rally: Plea in SC seeks inquiry commission to look into violence on R-Day New Delhi: A plea was filed on Wednesday in the Supreme Court seeking setting up of a commission, headed by a retired apex court judge, to inquire the violence during the protesting farmers' tractor rally in the national capital on the Republic Day.

LGD1 DL-HC-EIA DRAFT Why Centre resisting direction to translate draft EIA in all vernacular languages: HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it cannot understand why the Centre was 'vehemently' resisting its order to translate the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) in all 22 languages in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution.

FOREIGN FGN15 UN-INDIA-FARMERS Important to respect peaceful protests, non-violence: UN chief's spokesman on farmers' stir United Nations: In the wake of violence and clashes between farmers and police in India, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said it is important to respect peaceful protests, freedom of assembly and non-violence. By Yoshita Singh FGN13 US-BIDEN-RACISM-ORDERS Biden signs orders on racial equity, takes steps to address 'systemic racism' in US Washington: US President Joe Biden has signed a series of executive orders to ensure racial equity across the country, acting on one of his core campaign promises to dismantle 'systemic racism' that has plagued America far too long. By Lalit K Jha. PTI SNE