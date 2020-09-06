HIGHLIGHTS AT 12.30 PM

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) These are the top stories at 12.30 pm: NATION DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES Over 90,000 COVID-19 cases recorded in India in single day New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally of cases went past 41 lakh with a record 90,632 people being infected in a day, while 31,80,865 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 77.32 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL14 SUSHANT-NCB- 2ND LD RHEA Sushant case: Rhea appears before NCB for questioning in drugs case Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Sunday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here for questioning in the drugs case linked to the death of her live-in partner and actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

DEL2 PM-CONFERENCE EDUCATION President, PM to address Governors' Conference on NEP New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on the National Education Policy on Monday through video conference, the Prime Minister's Office said.

DEL13 RAHUL-GST GST second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the NDA's Goods and Services Tax (GST) is not a tax system but an 'attack' on India's poor and on its small and medium businesses, and urged all to stand against it.

MDS1 KL-BHARATI Kesavananda Bharati, key petitioner in case that led to 'basic structure' of Constitution doctrine, dies Kasaragod: Kesavananda Bharati, a petitioner in a case that led to the Supreme Court evolving the celebrated doctrine of basic structure of the Constitution, died here on Sunday.

FOREIGN FGN6 RAJNATH-IRAN-MEETING Defence Minister Rajnath Singh discusses bilateral ties, regional security with Iranian counterpart Tehran: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said he had a 'very fruitful' meeting with his Iranian counterpart Brigadier General Amir Hatami and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and regional security issues, including Afghanistan.

FGN8 CHINA-SPACECRAFT China's reusable spacecraft makes successful landing Beijing: China's reusable experimental spacecraft, which was launched into orbit two days ago, successfully returned to its predetermined landing site on Sunday. By K J M Varma. PTI SNE