HIGHLIGHTS AT 12.30 PM

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) These are the top stories at 12.30 pm: NATION DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India's single-day recoveries surpass fresh cases as 94,612 people recuperate New Delhi: India's single-day recoveries surpassed the number of new infections for the second consecutive day on Sunday, with 94,612 people having recuperated from COVID-19, even as the total caseload sprinted past 54 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

PAR3 RS-AGRI BILLS Agri bills introduced in Rajya Sabha; Tomar said MSP will continue New Delhi: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said minimum price or MSP based procurement of agriculture crops from farmers will continue and is not related to the farm bills that seek to give cultivators freedom to market their produce.

PAR5 RS-DEBATE-FARM BILLS Will not sign death warrant of farmers: Cong in RS on farm bills New Delhi: Opposition parties led by the Congress criticised the farm bills tabled in Rajya Sabha on Sunday, saying they will not sign on the 'death warrant' of farmers DES3 DL-KEJRIWAL-FARM-BILLS Kejriwal urges non-BJP parties to vote against farm bills in Rajya Sabha New Delhi: National convener of AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to all non-BJP parties to vote against three agriculture-related bills in the Rajya Sabha, saying farmers in the country wished so.

FOREIGN FGN3 TRUMP-SC-NOMINEE Trump to nominate female judge for Supreme Court Washington: President Donald Trump is likely to nominate a female candidate to the US Supreme Court to fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. By Lalit K Jha FGN1 US-TRUMP-TIKTOK Trump blesses new TikTok deal involving Oracle and Walmart Washington: US President Donald Trump has announced a possible deal between Oracle and Walmart to share the US operations of Chinese video sharing application TikTok, which was placed on a ban list due to security concerns. By Lalit K Jha. PTI SNE SNE