HIGHLIGHTS AT 12.30 PM

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 12.30 pm: Nation: DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES Daily COVID-19 count in India lowest in 44 days New Delhi: The single day rise in coronavirus cases in India fell below the 2-lakh mark for the second time this month, while the recoveries continue to outnumber daily cases for the 15th consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

CAL6 OD-PM-CYCLONE PM meets Odisha CM to review Cyclone damages Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday reviewed the post-cyclone situation and damages caused by Cyclone Yaas at a meeting here.

DEL12 CHOKSI-COURT Dominica court stops removal of Choksi from country: Report New Delhi: A court in Dominica has 'restrained' authorities from removing fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi from the Caribbean island country till further orders, local media reported.

DEL5 PRIYANKA-VIRUS-GST Remove GST on life-saving medicines, equipment used in COVID-19 fight: Priyanka to govt New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday urged the Centre to remove GST on all life-saving medicines and equipment being used in the fight against COVID-19, asserting that charging tax on such items amid the pandemic amounts to 'cruelty'.

MDS1 KL-GOVERNOR-ADDRESS Unprecedented COVID pandemic has thrown up a big challenge: Ker Governor Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday said the COVID-19 pandemic has posed a great challenge to the development prospects of the state as it is likely to witness high revenue and fiscal deficits.

Legal: LGD1 DL-HC-MATRIX-OXYGEN CONCENTRATOR HC dismisses Matrix Cellular's plea to release oxygen concentrators seized by police New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed Matrix Cellular Services' plea for release of its seized oxygen concentrators, saying it sold 'untested' equipment to desperate people at exorbitant prices by making false representations at a time when there was a surge in COVID-19 cases and severe lack of oxygen supply for patients.

LGD2 SC-EXAM SC to hear on May 31 plea seeking cancellation of Class 12 exams amid pandemic New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it would hear on May 31 a plea seeking directions to cancel Class 12 examinations in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Foreign: FGN17 US-NSA-LD JAISHANKAR EAM Jaishankar meets US NSA; discusses India-US partnership, Indo-Pacific, climate change Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during which they held wide-ranging discussions and agreed that people-to-people ties and shared values are the foundation of the US-India strategic partnership that is helping to end the pandemic, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific and providing global leadership on climate change. By Lalit K Jha FGN12 UN-COVAX-INDIA-SUPPLY Shortfall of 190 mn doses by June as 'terrible' COVID-19 surge in India severely impacted supply: COVAX joint statement United Nations: The “terrible' surge of the coronavirus cases in India has severely impacted COVAX’s vaccine supply in the second quarter of this year to the extent that there will be a shortfall of 190 million doses by the end of June, according to a joint statement by the WHO, UNICEF, GAVI and CEPI. By Yoshita Singh FGN18 NEPAL-SC-POLITICS Nepal's Chief Justice forms Constitutional Bench to hear writ petitions against House dissolution Kathmandu: Nepal's Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana has picked four justices of the Supreme Court (SC) for the Constitutional Bench to hear the 30 writ petitions filed against the dissolution of the House of Representatives by the President, according to a media report on Friday. PTI AQS AQS