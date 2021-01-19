HIGHLIGHTS AT 12:30 PM

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 12:30 PM NATION DEL11 BIZ-VACCINE-SERUM INSTITUTE Covishield not to be taken by people severely allergic to any of its ingredients: Serum Institute New Delhi: People who are severely allergic to any ingredient of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' are advised not to take it, Serum Institute of India said. According to the fact sheet for the vaccine recipient by the Serum Institute of India, one should not get the Covishield vaccine if the person had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of this vaccine.

MDS6 TL-COVAXIN Centre issues Letter of Comfort to Bharat Biotech for 45 lakh doses of Covaxin Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech has secured a fresh Letter of Comfort from the Centre for another 45 lakh doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, sources said.

BOM5 GJ-3RDLD MIGRANTS Gujarat: Truck crushes 15 workers from Rajasthan to death Surat: Fifteen migrant labourers from Rajasthan sleeping by the roadside in Gujarat's Surat district died on Tuesday after a truck ran over them, police said.

DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 10,064 new cases New Delhi: India reported the lowest number of daily coronavirus infections in over seven months with 10,064 new cases, which took the caseload to 1,05,81,837, while recoveries have surged to 1,02,28,753, according to Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

DEL10 RAHUL-ARUNACHAL-CHINA Rahul Gandhi attacks PM on reports of Chinese village in Arunachal New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of national security after reports that China has built a village in Arunachal Pradesh.

LEGAL LGD1 DL-HC-NE RIOTS-COMPENSATION Plea to enhance compensation for N-E Delhi riots victims: HC seeks Centre, AAP govt stand New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought response of the Centre and AAP government on a plea seeking enhancement of the compensation being provided to victims of the communal violence in north-east Delhi last year.

Story continues

FOREIGN FGN2 US-TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS Trump lifts travel restrictions on Europe and Brazil Washington: Outgoing US President Donald Trump on Monday issued an executive order to lift travel restrictions on European countries and Brazil which his administration had imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

FGN9 VIRUS-US-TRAVEL Not the right time to lift restrictions on international travel, says incoming WH Press Secretary Washington: The incoming Biden Administration Monday opposed the move of the outgoing President Donald Trump to lift travel restrictions on Europe and Brazil arguing that this is not the right time to do so in the midst of worsening of the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI ANB ANB