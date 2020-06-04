Highlights at 12.30 pm

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 12.30 pm: NATION DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 tally reaches 2,16,919 with record spike of 9,304 cases; death toll 6,075 New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in India saw a record single-day jump of 9,304 cases on Thursday pushing the total tally to 2,16,919, while the death toll climbed to 6,075 with 260 new fatalities, according to the Union health ministry.

DEL15 RAHUL-BAJAJ With a draconian but porous lockdown, India flattened GDP curve instead of COVID-19: Bajaj Auto MD New Delhi: India implemented a 'draconian' lockdown that was porous and has ended up decimating its economy and flattening the GDP curve instead of that of the novel coronavirus infections, industrialist Rajiv Bajaj said on Thursday.

DEL17 BASU CHATTERJEE-DEAD Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee dead Mumbai: Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, known for his middle-of-the-road cinema and films such as 'Chhoti Si Baat' and 'Rajnigandha', died on Thursday from age related health issues. He was 93.

DEL14 INDIA-AUSSIE-SUMMIT PM Modi holds virtual summit with Aussie counterpart Scott Morrison New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison held an online summit on Thursday focussing on ways to further broadbase bilateral ties in a range of areas like healthcare, trade and defence.

MDS1 KA-LOCKDOWN-MIGRANTS-FLIGHT NLS alumni arrange chartered flight to ferry 180 migrant workers to Raipur from Bengaluru Bengaluru: As many as 180 migrant workers stranded in Bengaluru due to the COVID-19 lockdown flew to Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Thursday in a chartered flight, courtesy the alumni of the National Law School of India University here and a few generous donors.

BOM1 MH-CYCLONE Cyclone turns into depression over Vidarbha, to weaken further Mumbai: Cyclone Nisarga which spared Mumbai after it made landfall near adjoining Alibaug is now a depression over west Vidarbha region in Maharashtra and will weaken further, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

MDS2 KA-RENAMING-LEADERS 'Foolish': Ex-Law Minister Moily on idea of renaming India as 'Bharat' or 'Hindustan' Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader and former Union Law Minister M Veerappa Moily on Thursday dubbed the idea of renaming India as 'Bharat' or 'Hindustan' as 'foolish' and one with 'nuisance value.' LEGAL LGB1 MH-HC-ABORTION HC permits unmarried woman to terminate 23-week pregnancy Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has permitted an unmarried woman to terminate her over 23-week pregnancy, observing that giving birth to a child out of wedlock would cause her much mental and physical anguish.

FGN8 US-GANDHI-STATUE Gandhi's statue vandalised in US, Indian embassy registers complaint Washington: Unknown miscreants have vandalised a statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Indian embassy in the US with graffiti and spray painting, prompting the mission officials to register a complaint with the local law enforcement agencies. By Lalit K Jha FGN5 US-FLOYD-LD VIRUS George Floyd tested positive for coronavirus in April: Medical examiner's full report New York: George Floyd, the African-American, who died in police custody last month, had tested positive for the coronavirus in April, according to the medical examiner's report. By Yoshita Singh FGN14 CHINA-SCHOOL-LD STABBING 40 primary students, teachers stabbed in primary school in China Beijing: About 40 students and staff of a primary school in China were injured when a security guard attacked them with a knife, official media reported on Thursday, the latest such incident of mass attack by disgruntled people in the country. By K J M Varma FGN12 VIRUS-PAK Pak surpasses China in COVID-19 cases; infections surges to 85, 246 Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday surpassed China, the first epicentre of the coronavirus, after a record 4,688 new cases were registered during the last 24 hours to take the tally to 85,246. By Sajjad Hussain