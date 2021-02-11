HIGHLIGHTS AT 12.30 HRS

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 12.30 pm: TOP STORIES PAR18 RS-SINOINDIA RAJNATH India, China reach pact on disengagement in Pangong lake areas in eastern Ladakh: Rajnath Singh New Delhi: India and China have reached an agreement on disengagement of troops from the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Rajya Sabha today.

DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 12,923 fresh cases, 108 more fatalities New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,08,71,294 with 12,923 fresh cases reported in a day, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,05,73,372, the health ministry said on Thursday.

NATION DEL10 UKD-FLOOD-RESCUE Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers Joshimath (U'khand): Rescuers launched a drilling operation on Thursday at the Tapovan tunnel, where an estimated 30-35 people have been trapped since a flash flood battered various villages and hydro-power projects in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, claiming 34 lives, while about 170 people are still missing.

DEL17 RSQ-CBI-PROBE 588 cases pending investigation by CBI for over a year: Govt New Delhi: As many as 588 regular cases (RCs) were pending investigation for over a year by the CBI as on December 31, 2020, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

DES2 AVI-SPICEJET-FLIGHTS SpiceJet to start 24 new domestic flights New Delhi: SpiceJet said on Thursday that it will start 24 new domestic flights in February from various cities including Ajmer, Jaisalmer, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

CAL1 AS-BUDGET Assam Budget presentation deferred Guwahati: The tabling of Assam's interim Budget was postponed on Thursday hours before its schedule, an assembly official said.

BOM1 MH-TRAIN-DECOUPLING Coach of moving train gets detached in Mumbai; traffic hit Mumbai: A coach of the speeding Bandra Terminus-Ramnagar Express got detached from the train near Jogeshwari station here on Thursday morning, delaying local and long-distance trains on the western line during peak hours, officials said.

Story continues

BOM2 MH-VIRUS-TRAVELLERS RT-PCR test must for Maharashtra-bound travellers from Kerala Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has made RT-PCR test mandatory for travellers from Kerala, which has been reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases, to check the spread of the viral infection in the western state, an official said on Thursday.

DES3 JK-SHUTDOWN Shutdown in Kashmir to mark JKLF founder's 37th death anniversary Srinagar: Normal life was affected in Kashmir on Thursday due to a shutdown to mark the 37th death anniversary of JKLF founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, who was hanged in New Delhi's Tihar Jail on this day in 1984, officials said.

LEGAL LGD3 SC-LD ACTIVIST SC rejects activist Akhil Gogoi's bail plea in anti-CAA protests case New Delhi: The Supreme Court denied bail on Thursday to activist Akhil Gogoi, who is lodged in a Guwahati jail for his alleged role in the violent anti-CAA protests in Assam.

BUSINESS DEL15 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE Petrol price close to Rs 88-mark in Delhi, diesel near Rs 85-level in Mumbai New Delhi: Petrol price in the national capital closed in on record Rs 88 per litre mark while diesel neared Rs 85 in Mumbai after rates across the country were hiked for the third day in a row on Thursday.

FOREIGN FGN9 US-TRUMP-LD IMPEACHMENT US Senate begins Trump's impeachment trial, Democrats make their case against ex-president Washington: Prosecutors at Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial have laid out a strong case against the former president, showing previously undisclosed and chilling security camera footage of the mayhem that erupted at the US Capitol last month after a pro-Trump mob smashed their way into the building and posed a threat to the lawmakers. By Lalit K Jha FGN7 US-INDIA-DEFENCE India-US defence and security ties stronger than ever before: Ambassador Sandhu Washington: The India-US defence trade, which has grown significantly in a short span of time, now stands at USD 21 billion, India's envoy here has said, asserting that the bilateral military and security ties are stronger than ever before. By Lalit K Jha SPORTS SPF9 SPO-TENNIS-OPEN-IND Divij, Ankita bow out Australian Open doubles with respective partners Melbourne: India's Divij Sharan and Ankita Raina crashed out of the Australian Open men's and women's doubles events respectively, after suffering straight set defeats in the opening round here on Thursday. PTI RC